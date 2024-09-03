Ultra I&C names defense industry executive David Rodgers head of global sales

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Intelligence & Communications (Ultra I&C) has appointed David Rodgers as vice president of global sales, spearheading the key sales initiatives across domestic and international markets. Rodgers will lead the enhancement of the sales function within Ultra I&C's communications division, supporting business development efforts for the U.S. military and foreign ministries of defense.

"David's extensive experience in the U.S. military sector, robust relationships within the global defense industry and comprehensive understanding of our cutting-edge portfolio make him the ideal candidate for this crucial role," said Chris Bishop, Ultra I&C chief growth officer. "Our team is ready to welcome a senior sales executive like David, helping us to rapidly deliver key products and technology to our customers."

Rodgers joins Ultra I&C following his tenure at Silvus Technologies, where he led sales for unmanned systems and the Department of Defense market. In this role, he consistently led teams to surpass sales revenue targets and played a key part in securing the largest U.S. government contract in the company's history. His impressive career includes senior international business development positions at Northrop Grumman, Kratos Defense and Control Solutions. He was also deployed to the Middle East and Asian theaters of operation as a U.S. Army communications officer.

"Ultra I&C's advanced communications solutions are the bedrock of mission-critical command and control systems, empowering defense forces with unparalleled connectivity in even the most challenging environments," said Rodgers. "The team's relentless drive for innovation, coupled with a commitment to reliability, positions us at the forefront of the industry. It's incredibly motivating to lead our sales efforts, knowing that every solution we deliver directly enhances our customers' operational capabilities and ultimately contributes to national security."

About Ultra Intelligence & Communications

Ultra Intelligence & Communications, also known as Ultra I&C, has generations of experience fielding tactical communications, command and control, and cyber security technologies for the most challenging defense applications. Ultra I&C connects the multi-domain battlespace and ensures secured information advantage in high-threat environments. These innovative solutions are an integral operational component for the U.S. Department of Defense, the UK Ministry of Defence, the Canadian Department of National Defence and many more defense organizations worldwide. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX with locations and manufacturing facilities around the globe. For more information, visit https://www.ultra-ic.com.

Amanda Rudolph, Vice President of Marketing and Communications

