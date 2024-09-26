Ultra I&C wins $39M contract to enhance U.S. Marine Corps tactical data integration

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Intelligence & Communications (Ultra I&C) has been awarded a $39 million contract to support the U.S. Marine Corps' Program Executive Officer, Land Systems (PEO LS). The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract is for the Common Aviation Command and Control System (CAC2S) recompete award and builds upon Ultra I&C's successful support of CAC2S since the initial award in 2019.

Ultra I&C will provide its ADSI® solution as the primary interoperable tactical and mission functionality for CAC2S, supporting the Marine Corps' evolving operational needs and strengthening its command and control capabilities in complex, multi-domain environments. ADSI integrates cross-functional components, from sensors to tactical data links, into a unified platform, serving as the cornerstone of the Marine Air Command and Control System (MACCS).

"As the pioneer of the first joint-certified virtual machine family of tactical data link gateways, Ultra I&C has consistently advanced this innovative approach to interoperability," said Bradford Powell, president of Ultra I&C's C2IE division. "Our team is committed to enhancing the Marines' digital interoperability initiatives to meet the evolving demands of the global threat environment."

The contract encompasses the integration of the ADSI solution with multiple tactical information systems, as well as the provision of engineering services, cyber incident reporting, product support and program management. These comprehensive services ensure a robust and fully supported implementation of the CAC2S.

Ultra I&C has made significant enhancements to ADSI to support the U.S. Marine Corps' future combat requirements, with a particular focus on the INDOPACOM region. In alignment with the Marine Corps' Force Design 2030 goals, the company has developed and delivered innovative new Integrated Fire Control (IFC) and Network Enabled Weapon (NEW) solutions within ADSI.

