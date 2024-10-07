Ultra I&C wins $7 million contract by Canadian Armed Forces for Tactical Data Link Support

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Intelligence & Communications (Ultra I&C) has been awarded a $7 million contract with the Canadian Armed Forces to support the Tactical Integrated Command, Control and Communication (TIC3) project, focused on enhancing Canada's tactical data link capabilities.

Ultra I&C's Remote Tactical Data Link Management Systems (RTDLMS) and advanced commercial off-the-shelf components will be deployed at 16 or more sites across Canada, enhancing situational awareness and air defense capabilities while contributing to the TIC3 goal of supporting a Recognized Air Picture (RAP) through Link-16. These systems provide seamless remote management and rekeying capabilities, ensuring secure communications and simplifying cryptographic key management across geographically dispersed sites.

"The TIC3 system holds strategic importance to the U.S. and Canada, providing a critical component of a radar shield and the most advanced integrated operational picture through the Link-16 TDL system," said Greg Rudy, vice president and general manager for Ultra I&C's encryption business. "By providing essential components and support for both systems, Ultra I&C plays a critical role in safeguarding our collective security and enhancing interoperability and cooperation across partner nations."

RTDLMS ensures that critical Tactical Data Link (TDL) communications remain secure, operationally efficient, and scalable – while reducing the need for physical access to devices and minimizing operational disruptions. The TDL Gateway Extension Processor (GEP) solution, a core component of this deployment, will significantly improve airspace surveillance and air defense operations by enabling integrated global situational awareness.

About Ultra Intelligence & Communications

Ultra Intelligence & Communications, also known as Ultra I&C, has generations of experience fielding tactical communications, command and control, and cyber security technologies for the most challenging defense applications. Ultra I&C connects the multi-domain battlespace and ensures secured information advantage in high-threat environments. These innovative solutions are an integral operational component for the U.S. Department of Defense, the UK Ministry of Defence, the Canadian Department of National Defence and many more defense organizations worldwide. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX with locations and manufacturing facilities around the globe. For more information, visit https://www.ultra-ic.com.

