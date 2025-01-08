Ultra Intelligence & Communications' ADSI® now available on CDAO Tradewinds marketplace

Breakthrough universal Tactical Data Link technology brings interoperability to government agencies

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Intelligence & Communications (Ultra I&C) announced that its cutting edge ADSI RAIN™ AI/ML solution and its premiere command and control gateway ADSI® are now awardable on CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. ADSI provides universal Tactical Data Link (TDL) interoperability between U.S. and coalition forces, and will specifically support contested logistics and sustainment missions in its Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace instance.

"Being included in Tradewinds as a readily discoverable, awardable commercial capability to the DoD helps us bring our capability to operators faster and with greater reliability," said Bradford Powell, president of Ultra I&C's C2I&E division. "In a marketplace of software and AI/ML capabilities, the combination of ADSI and ADSI RAIN addresses a problem set unique to the logistics and sustainment community by leveraging our industry-defining technology and integrating it with other data platforms to enable digital workflows."

Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace provides government agencies discoverable solutions, streamlines procurement and speeds contract awards through a digital repository of awardable capabilities. Solutions selected to participate in the marketplace solve the Department of Defense's challenges in software deployment, development, analytics and AI/ML.

ADSI's application for sustainment and contested logistics includes capabilities for integrating data from various sources and operational use for blue and red force data, which is containerized as a gateway. The system received its Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) certification and its continuous authority to operate (cATO), which allows developers to push validated code into production on an ongoing basis, resulting in shorter development cycles, quicker feature deployment, and reduced cost while providing a more secure capability for mission operations.

About Ultra Intelligence & Communications

Ultra Intelligence & Communications, also known as Ultra I&C, has generations of experience fielding tactical communications, command and control, and cyber security technologies for the most challenging defense applications. Ultra I&C connects the multi-domain battlespace and ensures secured information advantage in high-threat environments. These innovative solutions are an integral operational component for the U.S. Department of Defense, the UK Ministry of Defence, the Canadian Department of National Defence and many more defense organizations worldwide. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX with locations and manufacturing facilities around the globe. For more information, visit https://www.ultra-ic.com.

