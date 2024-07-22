Ultra Intelligence & Communications ADSI® product becomes the first operational C2 gateway to earn a continuous Authority to Operate

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Intelligence and Communications (Ultra I&C) has successfully earned a continuous Authority to Operate (cATO) for ADSI®, its premier Command and Control (C2) gateway currently fielded across the US Joint Forces and over 35 coalition partners. This achievement is a historic first for Cloud Based Command and Control (CBC2) gateway system, enabling operators to rapidly field ADSI and related system upgrades onto classified networks for immediate use.

The cATO designation for ADSI also enables developers to push validated code into production on an ongoing basis, resulting in shorter development cycles, quicker feature deployment and reduced cost while providing a more secure capability for mission operations. This modernization milestone also resolves existing interoperability challenges among a large volume of data links, setting a new standard for data utilization in support of mission success.

"This achievement represents a turning point in realizing the CJADC2 vision of delivering secure, seamless interoperability between joint and coalition systems for decision advantage," said Bradford Powell, president of Command, Control, Intelligence, and Encryption for Ultra I&C. "The ADSI continuous Authority to Operate enables the rapid deployment of new CBC2 mission modules as quickly as they're developed for the warfighter – when and where they're most needed."

Accreditation was achieved following rigorous evaluation through Second Front Systems' Game Warden product. Second Front is a public benefit, venture-backed software company that equips defense and national security professionals for long-term, continuous competition for access to emerging technologies. "This achievement underscores our joint commitment to enhancing the strategic capabilities of the DOD, while safeguarding code development and accelerating the delivery of mission-critical CBC2 solutions to the warfighter," said Tyler Sweatt, CEO of Second Front Systems.

About Ultra Intelligence & Communications

Ultra Intelligence & Communications, also known as Ultra I&C, has generations of experience fielding tactical communications, command and control, and cyber security technologies for the most challenging defense applications. Ultra I&C connects the multi-domain battlespace and ensures a secured information advantage in high-threat environments. These innovative solutions are an integral operational component for the U.S. Department of Defense, the UK Ministry of Defence, the Canadian Department of National Defence and many more defense organizations worldwide. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX with locations and manufacturing facilities around the globe. For more information, visit https://www.ultra-ic.com .

