Ultra Intelligence & Communications announces the appointment of Stan Newberry and Pat Sullivan to its Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Intelligence & Communications announced today the addition of two members to its Board of Directors. Industry executive and United States Air Force senior leader Stan Newberry and former Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) executive director Pat Sullivan will join the board in February, providing insights and strategic leadership to the company as it grows its offerings and footprint in the federal market.

"I'm thrilled for Stan and Pat to bring their deep understanding and experience in the defense community to complement the expertise of our outstanding board, furthering the company's strategic growth initiatives," said Karen Bomba, chair of Ultra I&C's Board of Directors.

"Throughout their distinguished careers, Stan and Pat have been instrumental in leading the development and fielding of critical national security technologies and systems," said Jon Rucker, President and CEO of Ultra Intelligence & Communications. "They are both well respected across the industry and will be key in actively driving the organization's long-term, transformational growth."

Stan Newberry most recently oversaw a variety of classified and unclassified C4ISR programs as an executive leader in the defense contracting space. In previous roles, he directed requirement activities for the U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command; managed C2 programs, experimentation, and innovation for the Command and Control Integration Center; and supported Air Force cyber activities as the Director of the Global Cyberspace Integration Center. Stan also spent significant time working for NASA – directing operations, development, and technology activities.

Pat Sullivan's 30-year career in government culminated in his service as the Executive Director for NAVWAR, where he led a global workforce of more than 11,000 employees, delivering and sustaining advanced information technology, communications systems, and cyber solutions to U.S. naval, joint, and national forces worldwide. Additionally, Pat served as Executive Director for the Navy's Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence, as well as the Director for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance at the Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific.

About Ultra Intelligence & Communications

Ultra Intelligence & Communications, also known as Ultra I&C, has generations of experience fielding tactical communications, command and control, and cyber security technologies for the most challenging defense applications. Ultra I&C connects the multi-domain battlespace and ensures secured information advantage in high-threat environments. These innovative solutions are an integral operational component for the U.S. Department of Defense, the UK Ministry of Defence, the Canadian Department of National Defence, and many more defense organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.ultra-ic.com.

Media Inquiries

Amanda Rudolph, Vice President of Marketing and Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Ultra Intelligence & Communications