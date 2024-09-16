Ultra Intelligence & Communications awarded $31.4 million IDIQ contract from the U.S. Air Force to support Joint Air Defense Systems Integrator program

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Intelligence & Communications was awarded a $31.4 million ceiling Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide engineering, repair, help desk, and software support to the United States Air Force for the Joint Air Defense Systems Integrator program.

This five-year IDIQ continues Ultra I&C's deployment of ADSI®, the premier Command and Control (C2) gateway for U.S. and allied forces. ADSI is newly modernized for combined, joint all domain command and control (CJADC2) that enables seamless coordination across concurrent, multi-theater support operations.

"This award is a testament to our commitment to deliver modernized solutions for the complex demands of the Air Force, and our ability to deliver technology that aligns with the future of national defense," said Bradford Powell, president of Ultra I&C's C2I&E division. "Ultra I&C is focused on growing our capabilities while maintaining our position as an integral component of multi-generational integrated data networks."

Under this IDIQ, Ultra I&C received an initial $5 million task order to continue support of the USAF's evolving requirements and provide ADSI as the Command and Control gateway of record.

"Our strategic efforts to provide flexible innovation to our customers to meet their future needs is reflected in our ability to provide robust software architectures and solutions to supplement the continuity of the C2 support we provide as our customers modernize," said Jason Sterling, vice president of programs for the C2I&E division. "This award is a culmination of our growth and engineering teams' collaboration to ensure Ultra I&C is a key player in advancing the capabilities of modern defense systems."

ADSI is accredited to make sense of data and provides the CJADC2 business logic for users, providing the best common operating picture possible, enabling faster, more informed decision-making from the tactical edge to airborne systems and global operations centers. ADSI is currently deployed in more than 35 countries, with 12,500 installations at 2,500 sites around the globe.

About Ultra Intelligence & Communications

Ultra Intelligence & Communications, also known as Ultra I&C, has generations of experience fielding tactical communications, command and control, and cyber security technologies for the most challenging defense applications. Ultra I&C connects the multi-domain battlespace and ensures secured information advantage in high-threat environments. These innovative solutions are an integral operational component for the U.S. Department of Defense, the UK Ministry of Defence, the Canadian Department of National Defence and many more defense organizations worldwide. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX with locations and manufacturing facilities around the globe. For more information, visit https://www.ultra-ic.com.

Media Inquiries

Amanda Rudolph, Vice President of Marketing and Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Ultra Intelligence & Communications