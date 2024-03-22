Ultra Intelligence & Communications celebrates opening of its new Cyber Centre of Excellence in Maidenhead, U.K.

MAIDENHEAD, England, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Intelligence & Communications, also known as Ultra I&C, celebrated the official opening of its flagship facility in Maidenhead, U.K., marking a major milestone in the company's ongoing expansion and development.

Ultra I&C's Cyber Centre of Excellence represents a significant achievement in advancing expertise in cybersecurity and manufacturing, providing the company and its customers a new base for 250 engineers, made possible by a £30M investment in the new facility. The 56,000 square foot engineering, integration and testing facility will serve as a hub for cyber technology development and the company's U.K. STEM program, supporting local schools and placements from the CyberFirst program, aimed at identifying and nurturing a diverse group of talented individuals interested in pursuing a career in cybersecurity.

"Ultra I&C's Maidenhead Cyber Centre of Excellence will support job growth in the engineering sector, which is critically needed to protect our national security," said Richard Dingley, president of Ultra I&C's cyber business. "Opening this location solidifies our long-term commitment to developing the skills and capabilities required to ensure the U.K. and our partners are protected and prosperous in the future."

The opening ceremony brought together industry, local and national government and key clients such as the U.K. MOD, to mark the growth and expansion of the company in the U.K. Former U.K. Prime Minister, Rt Hon. Theresa May MP spoke at the opening ceremony, noting: "Ultra I&C's Maidenhead facility represents a significant investment in the community to build skills, develop more careers in STEM and support the U.K.'s ability to respond to, and combat, the threats of the future."

Ultra I&C leaders demonstrated their solutions to support the secure communications on the likes of the Typhoon aircraft, post-quantum security capabilities and satellite communications.

About Ultra Intelligence & Communications

Ultra Intelligence & Communications, also known as Ultra I&C, has generations of experience fielding tactical communications, command and control, and cyber security technologies for the most challenging defense applications. Ultra I&C connects the multi-domain battlespace and ensures secured information advantage in high-threat environments. These innovative solutions are an integral operational component for the U.S. Department of Defense, the UK Ministry of Defence, the Canadian Department of National Defence and many more defense organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.ultra-ic.com.

