Ultra Intelligence & Communications names former UK cyber official Juliette Wilcox, CMG, as president of UK Cyber division

MAIDENHEAD, UK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Intelligence & Communications (Ultra I&C) has appointed Juliette Wilcox, former Cyber Security Ambassador for UK Defence and Security Exports, as president of its UK Cyber division. Wilcox will lead the organisation's workforce of over 200 employees across sites in Maidenhead, Farnborough, and Gloucester.

"Juliette has been at the forefront of cybersecurity and international diplomacy throughout her distinguished career in public service," said Sir Nick Hine, Chairman of Ultra I&C's SecureCo Board. "Under her leadership, Ultra I&C's Cyber division will advance secure communication solutions and cybersecurity systems to safeguard our customers against the most sophisticated threats."

"We are thrilled with the SecureCo Board's selection of Juliette to lead our UK Cyber division," said Jon Rucker, CEO of Ultra I&C. "Juliette's leadership will be instrumental in driving innovation and strengthening our position as a key player in the global cybersecurity landscape."

Wilcox joins Ultra I&C following her role as the Cyber Security Ambassador for UK Defence and Security Exports at the UK's Department for Business and Trade, where she promoted the UK cyber industry to enhance the global export of its capabilities, products, and services. In her new position, she will oversee the Cyber division's operations from its recently launched Cyber Centre of Excellence facility in Maidenhead, UK.

"After nearly three decades in public service, I am excited to continue the mission of enhancing our allies' cybersecurity posture by leading an organisation with a proven track record of innovative contributions to global security," said Wilcox. "I look forward to continuing our deep partnership with UK MoD, as well as key coalition partners and allies, and working with our customers and colleagues in support of our collective defence."

