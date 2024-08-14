Ultra Intelligence & Communications provides key CJADC2 capability for U.S. Marine Corps during NATO CWIX 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Intelligence & Communications successfully participated in the NATO-led Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exploration, Experimentation, Examination Exercise (CWIX) in Bydgoszcz, Poland. The exercise provides bilateral technical testing and testing of fielded, developmental and experimental systems in the context of a coalition scenario.

As part of the Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa (MARFOREUR) team, Ultra I&C deployed its ADSI® system in a joint coalition environment. The deployment demonstrated key accomplishments through tactical data link compliance, Curser on Target (CoT) integration, CoT to Joint Range Extension Applications Protocol (JREAP-C) translation, JREAP-C forwarding and digital warfighting platform demonstration.

"By rapidly configuring TDL interfaces to multiple nations on the fly, ADSI demonstrated how it enables seamless forwarding and interoperability across coalition C2 systems and helps pave the way to meet CJADC2 goals for the U.S. and its partners," said Bradford Powell, president of Ultra I&C's C2IE division. "We remain committed to enhancing mission effectiveness and operational efficiency across multi-domain operations."

Ultra I&C will begin incorporating feedback from the exercise as it continues to participate in future exercises with the U.S. Marine Corps and partners, furthering its commitment to continuous improvement and partnership.

"The responsiveness and partnership demonstrated by Ultra I&C were instrumental in achieving the objectives of CWIX and was imperative to achieving new milestones compared to previous exercises," said MSgt. Larry Morales, operations and plans chief with MARFOR Europe and Africa. "The team's ability to adapt quickly to our evolving requirements and provide real-time solutions significantly contributed to the overall success of the exercise. This collaboration exemplifies the kind of industry partnership that enhances our coalition interoperability efforts."

As a collaborative Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) partner with U.S. Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity (MCTSSA), Ultra I&C is integral to the efforts dedicated to perfecting interoperability between NATO members and partner nations.

"Deployment of Ultra Intelligence & Communications products enabled successful demonstrations of service, joint, and mission partner capabilities," said Thomas Johnson, senior principal engineer, USMC MCTSSA. "Their participation enabled demonstration of significant advancements in our data transfer and interoperability capabilities with NATO partners, representing a substantial improvement in our operational effectiveness."

ADSI, the premiere Command and Control (C2) gateway, ensures seamless interoperability and enhanced mission effectiveness with best-in-class datalink translation and the largest number of datalinks and interfaces available in a single library. Integrated in over 35 countries at 2,500 sites around the globe, ADSI's flexible design provides a common operating picture to coalition C2 systems.

