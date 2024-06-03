Ultra Intelligence & Communications supports U.S. Marine Corps' CJADC2 accelerator Project Dynamis

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major advance towards the future of U.S. joint and coalition partner military interoperability, Ultra Intelligence & Communications (Ultra I&C) is proud to announce its successful participation in the Federated Mission Networking (FMN) Coalition Interoperability Assurance and Validation (CIAV) Joint Command and Control Assessment (JC2A) in support of the U.S. Marine Corps' contribution to Combined Joint All Domain Command & Control (CJADC2).

FMN CIAV, the NATO process of evaluating new network capabilities to meet operational requirements for multinational interoperability, yielded findings that will help modernize the United States Marine Corps' network systems and support changes outlined in the Force Design initiative.

ADSI®, Ultra l&C's flagship product providing universal Tactical Data Link (TDL) interoperability between U.S. and coalition forces, facilitated the multi-link TDL network during the event, enabling seamless integration across the joint services, agencies and coalition partners. As part of an ongoing Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity (MCTSSA), Ultra l&C's team deployed an ADSI solution to connect disparate joint and coalition systems to provide mission commanders a common operational picture (COP) that enables CJADC2 in a form not previously available to the Marine Corps.

"The deployment of ADSI at JC2A, in support of Project Dynamis, showcases how to rapidly deliver interoperability among the joint services and coalition partners using trusted commercial off the shelf systems," said Bradford Powell, president of C2I&E at Ultra l&C. "ADSI integrates legacy datalinks with modern IP networks and the cutting-edge technology of emerging next-generation systems, ensuring all participants in the network have access to the full spectrum of capabilities now and in the future."

"The CRADA enables collaboration between the USMC and Ultra l&C. Both teams brainstorm and collaborate on ways to leverage Ultra's product line to connect both U.S. and coalition units in configurations not previously seen," said Thomas Johnson, senior principal engineer, USMC MCTSSA. "Their efforts contributed to generating the body of evidence that enhances USMC interoperability with combined and joint partners. The work demonstrated during JC2A will be further assessed by U.S. Marines in EUCOM during the upcoming Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exercise (CWIX)."

The JC2A exercise saw participation from the Joint Staff, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and nine NATO mission partners, showcasing a significant step forward in enhancing interoperable defense capabilities across a multitude of domains and international forces.

"The triumph of this project marks the next step in the evolution of a proven technology that can be deployed and integrated into the Marine Corps' reference architecture," said Jim Parys, vice president of growth and strategy, Ultra I&C's C2I&E division. "We are leveraging our heritage in command and control, developing new, proven ways to enhance communication and coordination and secure decision advantage."

