A 6-ingredient parasympathetic stack in a pouch — anchored by a smart-dose 1 mg of melatonin — designed to help users feel noticeably relaxed and tired in as little as 5–10 minutes, fall asleep faster, sleep deeper, and wake without grogginess. No pills. No water. No sugar.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra, the next-generation functional wellness brand behind the popular Ultra Focus oral pouch, today announced the launch of Ultra Sleep Pouches — a clinically-backed sleep pouch built around six research-backed ingredients and a smart-dose 1 mg of melatonin. Designed as a clean alternative to gummies, pills, and over-the-counter sleep drugs, Ultra Sleep is built to help users feel noticeably relaxed and tired in as little as 5 to 10 minutes.

Felt in minutes, not half an hour

Ultra Launches Sleep Pouches: A Six-Ingredient, Clinically-Backed Sleep Stack You Can Feel in as Little as 5–10 Minutes

Users place one pouch in their mouth 10–30 minutes before bed and report feeling noticeably more relaxed and tired — heavy eyelids, calm body, quieter mind — in as little as 5 to 10 minutes. That fast, felt onset is one of Ultra Sleep's most distinctive design goals: a sleep aid that feels like it's actually doing something before a user has time to give up and reach for their phone.

The pouch format is also water-free (no late-night bathroom trips), pill-free, calorie-free, sugar-free, and TSA-friendly — making it as practical for a red-eye flight or hotel nightstand as it is for a regular bedtime routine.

Six ingredients. Six clinically-backed sleep pathways.

Ultra Sleep was developed in partnership with leading neuroscience researchers, with every ingredient and every milligram printed transparently on the label — no proprietary blends. The formula contains:

1 mg Melatonin — Signals the brain that it's time to sleep and supports circadian rhythm regulation.

Signals the brain that it's time to sleep and supports circadian rhythm regulation. 50 mg L-Theanine — Promotes calm alpha brain waves and reduces racing thoughts without sedation.

Promotes calm alpha brain waves and reduces racing thoughts without sedation. 30 mg Magnesium Gluconate — Supports GABA activity, relaxes muscles, and lowers cortisol.

Supports GABA activity, relaxes muscles, and lowers cortisol. 12 mg Lemon Balm Extract — Increases slow-wave (deep) sleep duration and reduces nighttime awakenings.

Increases slow-wave (deep) sleep duration and reduces nighttime awakenings. 10 mg Chamomile Extract — Apigenin compound activates GABA-A receptors for natural calm.

Apigenin compound activates GABA-A receptors for natural calm. 10 mg Passionflower Extract — Activates GABA pathways; clinically shown to ease nervous restlessness.

The most contrarian choice in the formula is the melatonin dose itself. While most mainstream sleep gummies deliver 5–10 mg of melatonin, a 2024 dose-response meta-analysis found that melatonin's sleep benefits actually peak between 1 and 4 mg. Higher doses can desensitize melatonin receptors over time, contribute to morning grogginess, and trigger vivid dreams — issues that have driven a growing share of consumers away from the gummy aisle entirely. Ultra's 1 mg dose is calibrated to the physiologically effective range and is designed to maintain efficacy with nightly use.

Results that show up on a wearable

In internal user testing, Ultra Sleep delivered measurable improvements on the same metrics that drive sleep scores on Oura, WHOOP, and Apple Watch:

90% — of users reported a significant improvement in their overall sleep score

of users reported a significant improvement in their overall sleep score 14% — average increase in total time spent in REM and deep sleep cycles

average increase in total time spent in REM and deep sleep cycles 50+ — published clinical studies on the six active ingredients

published clinical studies on the six active ingredients 80+ — peer-reviewed research claims supporting key ingredients for sleep

"Sleep is the highest-leverage input for performance, recovery, and longevity — and yet the category has barely innovated in three decades. Most sleep aids either sedate you with antihistamines, knock you out with prescription drugs, or deliver a sugar bomb that's overdosed on melatonin. We wanted to give people a clean, fast, science-backed tool they can actually take every single night without building a tolerance — and the oral pouch was the unlock."

— Eric Drymer, Founder & CEO of Ultra

Endorsed by sleep + recovery expert Todd Anderson

"I do really love these. My nighttime routine is to go in the sauna at night, so I throw one in and the timing works out perfectly. It's a home run for me and I feel good recommending it just because it's really thoughtful."

— Todd Anderson, Co-Founder of Dream Recovery

Ultra Sleep launches with the help of Todd Anderson, a former NFL player turned sleep and performance coach who works with professional athletes across the country. Anderson is the co-founder of Dream Recovery, a sleep + performance brand known for its sleep-focused products and partnerships with elite college and pro athletic programs. As part of an ongoing collaboration, Anderson will work with Ultra to endorse Ultra Sleep as part of a science-backed evening recovery routine that he genuinely uses himself.

Built for the sleep-score generation

Ultra Sleep is positioned for two converging audiences. The first is the growing population of professionals, founders, frequent travelers, and wearable-tracking optimizers who treat their sleep score the way a previous generation treated their step count — people who want to fall asleep faster, spend more time in deep and REM cycles, and stop trading weekday performance for weekend recovery.

The second is nicotine pouch users seeking a healthier "last pouch of the day." With nicotine's well-documented stimulant effects extending well past bedtime, Ultra Sleep offers the same familiar pouch ritual — with the opposite physiological effect.

Clean by design

Every Ultra Sleep pouch contains zero nicotine, zero caffeine, zero cannabinoids, zero antihistamines, zero controlled substances, zero sugar, and zero calories. The product is drug-test safe, TSA-friendly, and designed for nightly use without dependency, tolerance buildup, or rebound insomnia. None of the six active ingredients have been shown to create physical dependency at the doses used.

Availability

Ultra Sleep Pouches are available on May 7th in a Honey Lemon flavor, with 15 pouches per can, sold exclusively at takeultra.com and on the @ultrapouches TikTok Shop. Subscribers save up to 45%.

About Ultra

Ultra is a functional wellness brand building the next generation of oral pouch products for performance, recovery, and longevity. Its lineup includes Ultra Focus, an oral pouch for clean energy and concentration, and Ultra Sleep, a clinically-backed pouch designed for faster, deeper, nightly sleep. Every Ultra product is formulated in partnership with leading researchers, transparently dosed, and engineered for the way modern people actually live — without sugar, pills, water, or compromise. Learn more at takeultra.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Ultra