Ultra-Long-Acting Injectable GLP-1 RA Shows Promise for Supporting Weight Management in Individuals With and Without Type 2 Diabetes

New research supports monthly dosing as a next‑generation opportunity to improve weight loss

NEW ORLEANS, June 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data highlight the potential benefits of using berobenatide, an investigational injectable glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) across patient populations—including in individuals with excess weight or obesity with or without type 2 diabetes—and dosage levels, ranging from weekly to monthly. The data were presented during symposium sessions at the 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) in New Orleans.

Obesity and diabetes increase the risk of serious health conditions such as cardiovascular diseases. As treatment options evolve, many may look toward next-generation dosing strategies designed to improve efficacy, simplify treatment regimens, and reduce the potential burden of injection load due to longer half-life and long-term disease management. Advances and variations present the potential to support weight management, metabolic health, adherence, and convenience for individuals. Researchers evaluated berobenatide, an investigational ultra-long-acting GLP-1 RA designed to help regulate appetite and blood glucose, with weekly or monthly dosing options.

Data Highlights the Promise of Monthly Injection as an Effective Obesity Treatment for Weight Loss

VESPER-3 is a 2b trial evaluating whether berobenatide can successfully transition from once-weekly to once-monthly dosing while still maintaining weight loss and tolerability. Like VESPER-1, it enrolled adults with overweight or obesity without type 2 diabetes.

The results of the VESPER-3 trial suggest berobenatide can be dosed monthly, with effective weight loss and favorable tolerability in individuals living with overweight or obesity. After 28 weeks of treatment, berobenatide demonstrated placebo-adjusted weight loss of up to 12.3% with the 4.8 mg monthly dose. The safety and tolerability was consistent with the GLP-1 RA class.

"Berobenatide is a potentially important new option for people living with overweight or obesity, especially because a once-monthly dosing could offer a more manageable alternative to today's more frequent injections," said John Buse, MD, PhD, lead author of the study. "For patients, this less frequent dosing may help ease the burden of ongoing treatment and support better long-term adherence in chronic conditions like obesity and type 2 diabetes."

The final endpoint of the VESPER-3 study will be conducted at 64 weeks, which will deliver long-term data. Authors also note that the three phase 2b studies informed the design and dosing regimens for future VESPER studies, including VESPER-4 phase 3 and VESPER-6 phase 3 studies.

Trials Highlight Early Evidence of Injection for Combined Weight Loss and Blood Glucose Management Benefits

Additionally, two additional studies presented demonstrating positive results for berobenatide. The VESPER-1 and 2 trials are randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2b trials that examine a once-weekly berobenatide injection in participants with overweight or obesity over 28 weeks.

Study results from the VESPER-1 trial suggest berobenatide provides effective weight loss and favorable tolerability with weekly dosing for patients with obesity. The VESPER-1 OLE (open-label extension) extended those findings to higher doses and different dosing schedules.

VESPER-2 trial results reflect those of early clinical trials of berobenatide, demonstrating an encouraging risk/benefit profile, and extending those findings to individuals who are living with overweight or obesity in addition to type 2 diabetes

Research Presentation Details

The VESPER-1 Open-label Extension and Primary Outcomes of the VESPER-3 Phase 2b Trials in Adults with Overweight and Obesity

John Buse, MD, PhD

Symposium - The VESPER-1 OLE, -2 and -3 Trials of Berobenatide (MET-097, PF-08653944) an Ultra-Long-Acting GLP-1 Receptor Agonist for Weight Management

Receptor Agonist for Weight Management Saturday, June 6 from 8:35-8:50 a.m. CT

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Great Hall A (Level 1)

The VESPER-2b Trial of Berobenatide in Adults with Overweight/Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes

Illdiko Lingvay, MD

Symposium - The VESPER-1 OLE, -2 and -3 Trials of Berobenatide (MET-097, PF-08653944) an Ultra-Long-Acting GLP-1 Receptor Agonist for Weight Management

Receptor Agonist for Weight Management Saturday, June 6 from 8:20-8:35 a.m. CT

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Great Hall A (Level 1)

About American Diabetes Association's 2026 Scientific Sessions

The ADA's 2026 Scientific Sessions, the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention, and care, will be held in New Orleans, LA, from June 5-8. Thousands of leading physicians, scientists, and healthcare professionals from around the world are expected to convene both in person and virtually to unveil cutting-edge research, treatment recommendations, and advances toward a cure for diabetes. Attendees will receive exclusive access to thousands of original research presentations and take part in provocative and engaging exchanges with leading diabetes experts. Join the Scientific Sessions conversation on social media using #ADASciSessions.

About American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. This year, the ADA celebrates 85 years of driving discovery and research to prevent, manage, treat, and ultimately cure diabetes—and we're not stopping. There are over 155 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Through advocacy, program development, and education, we're fighting for them all. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join us in the fight on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn). To learn more about how we are advocating for everyone affected by diabetes, visit us on X (@AmDiabetesAssn). (@AmDiabetesAssn). To learn more about how we are advocating for everyone affected by diabetes, visit us on X (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE American Diabetes Association