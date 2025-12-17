Ultra-Low-Power AI Voice Detection Demo by POLYN at CES 2026
Dec 17, 2025, 10:00 ET
Novel Neuromorphic Analog Chip with Microwatt Power
LAS VEGAS, December 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYN Technology, a pioneer in ultra-low-power neuromorphic computing, will present a live NeuroVoice Voice Activity Detection (VAD) chip demo at CES 2026, January 6-9, highlighting the first practical application of its silicon-proven Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processing (NASP™) technology. The demonstration will take place in Hall G, Booth #61701, Venetian Expo.
The demo features POLYN's first NASP chip, which performs always-on voice detection with microwatt-level power consumption and microsecond-scale latency. By executing neural-network inference directly in the analog domain, the chip enables reliable speech detection - a key requirement for battery-powered and always-listening devices.
"This CES demo shows how the NASP technology platform moves from validation to practical functionality," said Aleksandr Timofeev, CEO of POLYN Technology. "Voice detection is a highly sought-after feature, but only if it can run continuously without draining power. That's exactly what analog neuromorphic processing enables."
The VAD core marks the first step in POLYN's voice-processing roadmap, with additional NASP-based cores such as speaker recognition and voice extraction under development for consumer electronics, critical-communications equipment, robotics, and industrial systems. Next-generation VAD transforms voice into intent - enabling Physical AI, mission-critical voice applications, privacy-first wearables, and autonomous machines through always-on, ultra-low-power edge intelligence.
POLYN will also provide information at CES on NeuroVoice evaluation kits and early-access programs for companies developing ultra-low-power voice-controlled products.
POLYN will share with CES visitors the roadmap of various NASP products for automotive, critical communication, and other applications available in 2026.
About POLYN
POLYN Technology Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor company that develops Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processing (NASP™) technology and products, bringing AI to the sensor edge with unprecedented energy efficiency.
POLYN has offices in the UK, Israel, the US, Europe, and Asia.
