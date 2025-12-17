Ultra-Low-Power AI Voice Detection Demo by POLYN at CES 2026

Novel Neuromorphic Analog Chip with Microwatt Power

LAS VEGAS, December 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYN Technology, a pioneer in ultra-low-power neuromorphic computing, will present a live NeuroVoice Voice Activity Detection (VAD) chip demo at CES 2026, January 6-9, highlighting the first practical application of its silicon-proven Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processing (NASP™) technology. The demonstration will take place in Hall G, Booth #61701, Venetian Expo.

The NeuroVoice VAD (Voice Activity Detection) chip is an Application-Specific Standard Product (ASSP) designed to process audio input and detect human speech. It is based on POLYN’s NASP (Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processor) technology and operates at only 34 microwatts

The demo features POLYN's first NASP chip, which performs always-on voice detection with microwatt-level power consumption and microsecond-scale latency. By executing neural-network inference directly in the analog domain, the chip enables reliable speech detection - a key requirement for battery-powered and always-listening devices.

"This CES demo shows how the NASP technology platform moves from validation to practical functionality," said Aleksandr Timofeev, CEO of POLYN Technology. "Voice detection is a highly sought-after feature, but only if it can run continuously without draining power. That's exactly what analog neuromorphic processing enables."

The VAD core marks the first step in POLYN's voice-processing roadmap, with additional NASP-based cores such as speaker recognition and voice extraction under development for consumer electronics, critical-communications equipment, robotics, and industrial systems. Next-generation VAD transforms voice into intent - enabling Physical AI, mission-critical voice applications, privacy-first wearables, and autonomous machines through always-on, ultra-low-power edge intelligence.

POLYN will also provide information at CES on NeuroVoice evaluation kits and early-access programs for companies developing ultra-low-power voice-controlled products.

POLYN will share with CES visitors the roadmap of various NASP products for automotive, critical communication, and other applications available in 2026.

About POLYN

POLYN Technology Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor company that develops Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processing (NASP™) technology and products, bringing AI to the sensor edge with unprecedented energy efficiency.

POLYN has offices in the UK, Israel, the US, Europe, and Asia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847668/NeuroVoice_VAD.jpg

SOURCE POLYN Technology