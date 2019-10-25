Ultra-Luxury Villa and Travel Platform, Cuvée, Announces Signature Wellness Weekend Retreats

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuvée, the ultra-luxury villa and experiential travel platform, launches Well + Away with Cuvée, a new series of curated wellness, fitness, and golf retreats for 2020. Its signature wellness weekends will take place around the world, anchored by Cuvée's luxury collection of villas and private resorts in four of the company's primary destinations: Los Cabos, Hawaii's Big Island, The Bahamas (a private island, Royal Island), and Vail, Colorado. Designed for a range of audiences, from wellness seekers and avid golfers to global travelers, Well + Away with Cuvée combines whole body and mind wellness, fitness, nutrition, and golf.

The Retreats

Guests will immerse themselves in an inspiring and luxurious wellness-packed retreat focusing on serenity, stress-relief, self-centering, and strength building, with options for adding a robust focus on golf play, fitness, and instruction. (4 Days, 3 Nights)

Wellness

Incorporates intention setting regimens, guided goal hikes, rejuvenating yoga flow, immunity boosting, meditation and breathwork, and more.

Golf

Comprised of full swing, short game, and fitness sessions, along with course play to improve your fundamentals, strategy, scores, green reading, and more.

2020 Well + Away with Cuvée Retreat Schedule:

Los Cabos: 1/17 – 1/20 (Full details)

Hawaii (Big Island): 4/23 – 4/26

(Big Island): 4/23 – 4/26 Royal Island (Bahamas Private Island): 6/25 – 6/28

(Bahamas Private Island): 6/25 – 6/28 Vail Valley: 9/10 – 9/13

Royal Island retreat does not include golf.

Custom-Curated Well + Away Retreats:

Choose your own dates and group, allowing Cuvée to custom curate your very own health, wellness, and/or golf retreat in any Cuvée destination around the world.

The Accommodations

Guests will be hosted in Cuvée's luxe villa properties within each of the retreat destinations, surrounded by five-star amenities and services, curated and immersive cultural experiences, and private accommodations in a shared villa environment.

The Wellness + Golf Experts

Cuvée is collaborating with a roster of fitness and wellness gurus, including:

Courtney Combs , Integrative Nutrition Coach

Based in Denver , Courtney Combs specializes in creating healthy, sustainable and nourishing habits. She believes food should be satiating, fun, but most importantly - makes you better at paying attention to what is truly important to you in life.

, Integrative Nutrition Coach Based in , specializes in creating healthy, sustainable and nourishing habits. She believes food should be satiating, fun, but most importantly - makes you better at paying attention to what is truly important to you in life. Dustin Miller , PGA-Certified Golf Instructor

Since he started his career in 2011, helping others to reach their full potential has always been his purpose. His reputation for developing complete golfers has earned him four nominations for PGA Section Instructor of the Year.

, PGA-Certified Golf Instructor Since he started his career in 2011, helping others to reach their full potential has always been his purpose. His reputation for developing complete golfers has earned him four nominations for PGA Section Instructor of the Year. Brett Chalmers , Golf & Strength Training Coach

Combining his two passions—golf and strength training—Brett has researched and compiled a practical, functional and sustainable approach to golf fitness, focusing on developing a program to help golfers thrive in their 40s, 50s and beyond.

Get Well + Away With Cuvée

Well + Away with Cuvée participation varies by destination and dates, starts at $2,850 per person and includes:

Comprehensive wellness & golf program

Expert fitness instruction

All culinary experiences, meals & beverages

Ultra-luxury accommodations in a 1-bedroom suite at a Cuvée villa

Learn more and reserve at cuvee.com/well-away-with-cuvee.

About Cuvée

Cuvée owns and curates a rare collection of ultra-luxury villas and chalets in celebrated global destinations, including the Colorado Rockies (Aspen, Vail, Beaver Creek, Hawaii's Big Island, Los Cabos, St. Barts, The Bahamas, Tuscany, and more. Our vision is to create the world's most elevated travel experiences by connecting our guests to their surroundings through couture design and architecture, exceptionally tailored guest planning, and immersive, singular cultural experiences. Learn more at www.cuvee.com.

