Ultra Maritime Features Anti-Submarine Warfare Capabilities Across the Air, Surface and Undersea for Unmanned and Hybrid Fleets at DSEI 2025

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As submarine and autonomous threats increase, the need for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) across all domains has never been greater. Ultra Maritime will present its full portfolio of world leading ASW technology from the air, surface and undersea for unmanned and hybrid fleets at DSEI 2025 from Sept. 9-12 in London. Senior leaders will also be on hand to present on two panels during the show.

The following is a selection of what will be highlighted at booth #A-340 in the Naval Forum:

Ultra Maritime will present its full portfolio of world leading ASW technology from the air, surface and undersea for unmanned and hybrid fleets at DSEI 2025 from Sept. 9-12 in London.

Sea Spear – One-of-a-Kind Lightweight Deployable Sonar

Sea Spear was introduced to the world earlier this year and is being used as part of a strategic partnership with Anduril's Seabed Sentry to communicate critical subsea information in real time. Ultra Maritime's Sea Spear is a first-of-its-kind lightweight deployable sonar system that enhances submarine detection capabilities rapidly and inexpensively. Sea Spear provides a solution for long endurance and long-range surveillance capability during a time when submarine detection and tracking matters more than ever. Deployable from manned or unmanned surface and underwater platforms, the 21-inch diameter unit expands to create a high-performance, wide-aperture array. Already well into its development phase and in-water testing, a full operational demonstration will occur by the end of 2025.

Next Generation Sonobuoys

Ultra Maritime has begun delivery on its next generation sonobuoys, which will revolutionize submarine detection technology with unprecedented predictability and detection capabilities, including enhanced battery technology that extends the operational lifespan of active buoys. This breakthrough provides allied navies with a critical edge in undersea warfare, elevating defense operations to a new level of performance. With significant investments in technology and infrastructure, Ultra Maritime has recently opened its new Greenford-London facility, configured specifically for the development and production of sonobuoys and sonar products to achieve reliable delivery and meet production demand of the global market.

Ultra Maritime Mission Pod - Containerized ASW

The Ultra Maritime Mission Pod is an extensive advancement in towed array packaging technology that enables smaller manned and unmanned surface vessels to greatly increase their ASW capabilities. This game-changing system houses and deploys towed arrays from a 20-foot ISO container, achieving a genuine modular, flexible and scalable solution for any Navy. The Ultra Maritime Mission Pod allows for ASW capabilities without the need for traditional, large, expensive manned surface combatant platforms.

Surface Ship Torpedo Defense

Ultra Maritime has made significant investment towards creating a complete layered torpedo defense solution comprised of multiple strategies and systems working together to detect and neutralize incoming torpedo threats. This next generation torpedo defense capability combines expendable countermeasures, both soft and hard kill, with towed detection and countermeasures, ensuring the safety of naval vessels from torpedo attacks. This integrated approach to torpedo defense is critical to address the growing submarine threat by significantly improving our survivability and drastically shortening the kill chain for an inbound threat.

WHEN: September 9-12, 2025

WHERE: Booth #A-340, Naval Forum, Excel, London

About Ultra Maritime

Ultra Maritime is a global leader in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solutions across airborne, surface and undersea domains, charting a path to the future of unmanned and hybrid maritime dominance. With world-leading ASW technology, experts, decades of experience and significant investments across the business, Ultra Maritime is developing new, unique capabilities at an unprecedented rate. Operating across the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia, Ultra Maritime brings allied navies solutions today for tomorrow's advantage through strategic partnerships and groundbreaking technology. At Ultra Maritime, the theoretical is suddenly achievable.

Visit our website www.umaritime.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ultra Maritime