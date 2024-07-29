Ultra Maritime Receives $49 Million Other Transaction Agreement from U.S. Navy for Q62G Sonobuoys under the Naval Aviation Systems Consortium

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Maritime has been awarded a Sole Sourced Firm Fixed Priced contract in the amount of $49,000,000.00 for the AN/SSQ-62G Sonobuoy Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) for the Navy in support of annual training, peacetime operations and testing expenditures, as well as to maintain sufficient inventory to support the execution of major combat operations based on naval munitions requirements process.

Ultra Maritime provides innovative multi-missions solutions for surface, sub-surface and unmanned platforms that protect and empower allied naval forces worldwide. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Ultra Maritime employs more than 2,300 engineers and manufacturing experts worldwide, specializing in state-of-the-art sonar systems, radar, expendables, signature management and naval power systems. With major locations in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia, Ultra Maritime is primed to support customers' maritime missions around the globe.

