Ultra Maritime Strengthens UK's Undersea Surveillance and Deterrence with receipt of a £40 Million Contract for Sonobuoys from the UK Ministry of Defence

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Maritime has secured a £40 million contract from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to deliver sonobuoys for the Royal Navy's Merlin Maritime Patrol Helicopter —significantly strengthening the UK's undersea surveillance and deterrence posture at a time when British waters are under increasing threat from foreign actors. Sonobuoys are the frontline sensors of the UK's anti-submarine warfare (ASW) network, and give the Royal Navy the ability to detect, track and deter hostile submarines and other underwater vessels.

UK Merlin helicopter readies to drop Ultra Maritime sonobuoys to defend UK waters and detect, track and deter hostile submarines.

Based at RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall, the Royal Navy's Merlin Helicopter Force is a leader in ASW, continually deployed on the frontline with its Merlin Mk2 aircraft to defend UK waters and international defence interests.

Helicopter flights regularly deploy from 814 Naval Air Squadron to Royal Navy frigates, Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships or the navy's forward operating base at Prestwick in Scotland. Sister unit 824 Naval Air Squadron is also held at high readiness to respond to any threats identified within UK waters.

Capt. James Hall, the commanding officer of RNAS Culdrose, said, "Our anti-submarine capability is essential to protect Royal Navy submarines and the UK's nuclear deterrent. The capability offered using sonobuoys forms an essential part of the toolkit used to identify, track and deter submarine threats. It is not an exaggeration to say that Merlin Helicopter Force - combining its aircraft, its sensors and equipment, and the crews' extensive tactical training – is a world leader in anti-submarine warfare."

"Central to this capability is the tactical use of sonobuoys which our aircraft can deploy in-flight. Ultimately, the Merlin can be armed with Sting Ray torpedoes to eliminate that threat, if necessary," continued Capt. Hall. "We face an increasingly uncertain and contested world, which includes ever evolving threats to our critical undersea national infrastructure. Our control of the subsurface maritime environment is a key pillar of the Royal Navy's ability to confront global threats and ensure operational success as we defend the nation."

"This is a significant investment assuring the provision of UK-manufactured sonobuoys for the Royal Navy," said Capt. Colin Maude, Merlin Delivery Team Leader at the National Armaments Director Group. "These cutting-edge sensors will sharpen the Merlin's anti-submarine warfare capability, ensuring the Royal Navy can maintain strong undersea surveillance and deterrence, safeguarding UK waters."

Alongside this contract which covers design, development, engineering and manufacturing, Ultra Maritime has made significant investments in its UK footprint and recently expanded its London manufacturing facility, creating new high-skilled jobs and strengthening the industrial base that supports both the Royal Navy, NATO and Allied partners.

Ultra Maritime is also working with the MoD on miniaturized sonobuoys for Uncrewed Air Systems, expanding the UK's future undersea surveillance reach and accelerating the transition to next-generation autonomous ASW systems. Ultra Maritime continues to deliver world-leading technology that protects the UK's interests, reinforces national security and keeps the UK at the forefront of undersea defence.

About Ultra Maritime

Ultra Maritime is a global leader in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solutions across airborne, surface and undersea domains, charting a path to the future of unmanned and hybrid maritime dominance. With world-leading ASW technology, experts, decades of experience and significant investments across the business, Ultra Maritime is developing new, unique capabilities at an unprecedented rate. Operating across the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia, Ultra Maritime brings allied navies solutions today for tomorrow's advantage through strategic partnerships and groundbreaking technology. At Ultra Maritime, the theoretical is suddenly achievable.

Visit our website www.umaritime.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ultra Maritime