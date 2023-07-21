Ultra PRO Introduces Fairy Prank A New Family-Friendly Game

News provided by

Ultra PRO International LLC

21 Jul, 2023, 11:32 ET

COMMERCE, Calif., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ultra PRO Entertainment Division continues to grow.

Continue Reading
Fairy Prank
Fairy Prank

A new family game is coming this summer from Ultra PRO! In Fairy Prank, the guessing game full of magical mischief, one player takes the role of the fairy while the remaining players strategically place objects inside of a wooden treasure box. The fairy secretly removes one or more objects from the treasure box. The other players attempt to defeat the fairy by listening carefully to the sounds they hear from shaking the box, and guessing which objects the fairy took. The players who identify the missing objects correctly win!

Fairy Prank contains everything you need to play including the treasure box, 10 unique objects and their corresponding tokens, and custom tokens so players can expand the gameplay by adding their own objects from around the house! Fairy Prank is the perfect game of listening and guessing for the whole family, and it can be played anywhere!

Fairy Prank will be available for purchase on fairyprank.com, Amazon, at Barnes and Noble as well as your local game store. To learn more about Ultra PRO's tabletop and electronic games catalog, visit ultraprogames.com.

About Ultra PRO
Ultra PRO is the leading brand of memorabilia collecting and tabletop gaming accessories, and photo and scrapbooking albums and pages. We have been designing and manufacturing top quality products since 1952 and our brands are recognized for its high quality standards and design innovations. Over the past decade, we have grown and diversified into a variety of related opportunities. Our Entertainment division publishes and distributes a variety of family-friendly board games and electronic toys, while our TableTopics division offers a broad line of TableTopics Conversation Starter sets to spark great conversations at social gatherings. Our SP Images division distributes collectible trading cards and other memorabilia to retail outlets across the United States. In addition to our headquarters in California, we are supported by our satellite facilities in Ohio, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Japan, and Belgium. For more information, please visit our website: www.ultrapro.com.

SOURCE Ultra PRO International LLC

Also from this source

Ultra PRO Releases Breaker Mat in Collaboration with Online Community Marketplace Whatnot

Ultra PRO Announces New Luxury Vivid Deluxe Gaming Accessories Featuring Alcantara® Microsuede

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.