Ultra PRO Introduces the Stackable and Waterproof Black Box™ Deck Box® Made With Highly Durable, Crush-Resistant Material

News provided by

Ultra PRO International LLC

18 Oct, 2023, 11:51 ET

COMMERCE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Defy the Elements with the Black Box™ Deck Box® from Ultra PRO. The newest card storage container is one tough product and offers the ultimate durability. The Black Box™ Deck Box® is a stackable, waterproof container that can hold up to 100 double-sleeved standard size collectible trading cards. This newest addition to Ultra PRO's extensive array of protective accessories made for card collecting adds the ultimate element of security for storing your valuable trading cards. Made with 20% fiberglass to increase impact and tensile strength, this dual-sealed Deck Box features waterproof, stainless steel hinges and is made of a highly durable, crush-resistant material. The Black Box even boasts an IPX7 protection rating against damaging elements like water and snow, which ensures that your prized collectibles will always be kept safe, wherever you take them. The Black Box Deck Box will be available for purchase on ultrapro.com and Amazon, as well as your local game store.

Continue Reading
Black Box™ Deck Box®
Black Box™ Deck Box®
Waterproof Black Box™ Deck Box®
Waterproof Black Box™ Deck Box®

About Ultra PRO
Ultra PRO is the leading brand of memorabilia collecting and tabletop gaming accessories, and photo and scrapbooking albums and pages. We have been designing and manufacturing top quality products since 1952 and our brands are recognized for its high quality standards and design innovations. Over the past decade, we have grown and diversified into a variety of related opportunities. Our Entertainment division publishes and distributes a variety of family-friendly board games and electronic toys, while our TableTopics division offers a broad line of TableTopics Conversation Starter sets to spark great conversations at social gatherings. Our SP Images division distributes collectible trading cards and other memorabilia to retail outlets across the United States. In addition to our headquarters in California, we are supported by our satellite facilities in Ohio, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Japan, and Belgium. For more information, please visit our website: www.ultrapro.com.

SOURCE Ultra PRO International LLC

Also from this source

Pokémon Trainer Guess: Champions Edition Electronic Game Wins Toy Insider's Top Holiday Toy Award

Pokémon Trainer Guess: Champions Edition Electronic Game Wins Toy Insider's Top Holiday Toy Award

Ultra PRO, a leading manufacturer of board and card games, is pleased to announce that Pokémon Trainer Guess: Champions Edition electronic game has...
Ultra PRO Releases Connecto - A Fast-Paced Family Puzzle Game

Ultra PRO Releases Connecto - A Fast-Paced Family Puzzle Game

The Ultra PRO Entertainment Division adds a new family-friendly puzzle game to their growing assortment of board games. Ultra PRO Releases Connecto – ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.