Ultra PRO Partners with Pokémon to Introduce the Paldea First Partner Bundle!

News provided by

Ultra PRO International LLC

08 Nov, 2023, 10:32 ET

COMMERCE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokémon fans everywhere now have the perfect Pokémon accessory set: the Paldea First Partner Bundle from Ultra PRO! Filled with every tabletop accessory needed to play the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), all players need to do is add their favorite Pokémon trading cards!

This special Pokémon accessory bundle features Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Paldea region and includes a Playmat, Full-view Deck Box® and 65 count Deck Protector® Sleeves, a complete collection of tabletop accessories for playing the Pokémon TCG! Each Full-View Deck Box holds over 80 standard-size Pokémon TCG cards, and includes four matching card dividers. The Deck Protector Sleeves are made with ChromaFusion Technology™ to prevent peeling, so Pokémon cards will remain protected, even with heavy use. The playmat measures approximately 24 inches x 13.5 inches, and keeps surfaces (and cards!) safe from scuffs and dirt. Plus, the matching storage box holds up to 500 sleeved cards, so players always have extra room to store their favorite Pokémon TCG decks.

Paldea First Partner Bundle is the perfect holiday gift for every Pokémon TCG collector!

About Ultra PRO
Ultra PRO is the leading brand of memorabilia collecting and tabletop gaming accessories, and photo and scrapbooking albums and pages. We have been designing and manufacturing top quality products since 1952 and our brands are recognized for its high quality standards and design innovations. Over the past decade, we have grown and diversified into a variety of related opportunities. Our Entertainment division publishes and distributes a variety of family-friendly board games and electronic toys, while our TableTopics division offers a broad line of TableTopics Conversation Starter sets to spark great conversations at social gatherings. Our SP Images division distributes collectible trading cards and other memorabilia to retail outlets across the United States. In addition to our headquarters in California, we are supported by our satellite facilities in Ohio, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Japan, and Belgium. For more information, please visit our website: www.ultrapro.com.

SOURCE Ultra PRO International LLC

