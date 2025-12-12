Ultra Pure, LLC Achieves SQF Certification, Strengthening Its Position as a Leader in the Industrial Alcohol Market

DARIEN, Conn., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Pure, LLC, one of the nation's premier suppliers of bulk beverage and industrial alcohol, is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved SQF (Safe Quality Food) Certification, a globally recognized benchmark and testament to Ultra Pure's unwavering commitment to food safety and quality—a commitment that has been embedded in the company's operations since day one.

"This certification validates the disciplined approach we've taken from the very beginning and demonstrates our dedication to delivering safe, quality products to our customers. From the moment we broke ground on this facility, we designed every process, trained every team member, and implemented every system with the highest food safety and quality standards in mind. I'm incredibly proud of our team's efforts in reaching this achievement, and we remain committed to continuous improvement as we move forward," – Niels van der Kloot, President.

Sean Jarboe, General Manager, explained that this certification has been one of the next key targets for UPKY's development since the facility became fully operational in Q4 of 2024. The SQF Certification process required a comprehensive, multi-phase effort across Ultra Pure's facilities. Over the past year, the company implemented a rigorous Food Safety and Quality Management System, completed an extensive HACCP analysis, enhanced its traceability and recall procedures, strengthened supplier verification programs, and invested in advanced sanitation, monitoring, and preventive maintenance controls. Employees across all departments—from quality and compliance to operations and logistics—participated in structured training and continuous improvement initiatives that were essential to meeting SQF's high standards. "Completing this certification in just 12 months—from initial scoping to final approval—demonstrates our organization's commitment to food safety and product quality. One of our company's core values is delivering a world class customer experience, and we feel that testing our systems against recognized certification bodies only proves that value further," said Jarboe.

"Securing SQF Certification reflects the discipline, teamwork, and dedication of our entire organization," added Aaron Hester, Head of Quality at Ultra Pure KY. "Our customers trust us with critical components in their beverage and industrial formulations, and this certification reinforces our commitment to delivering products that meet the highest levels of safety and quality."

As regulatory expectations increase and brands expand their own quality programs, Ultra Pure's certification provides customers with enhanced confidence that every step—from sourcing and blending to storage and delivery—is executed with precision and safety in mind. The certification also positions Ultra Pure for new opportunities in 2026 and beyond, including expanded partnerships with global beverage companies, increased eligibility for SQF-required procurement programs, and strengthened alignment with large retailers and co-packers. Furthermore, Ultra Pure's expansion initiatives—including its state-of-the-art operations in Kentucky featuring 1 million gallons of storage, advanced blending capabilities, and modern tote and drum lines—will operate under a unified SQF framework that enhances scalability and supply chain resilience.

Hester stated that the SQF Certification will ensure consistency across Ultra Pure's network and provide customers with the assurance that business processes meet internationally recognized standards as the company continues to grow. "This achievement supports our mission to be the most reliable and innovative partner in the industrial and beverage alcohol markets."

About Ultra Pure, LLC

Established in 2006, Ultra Pure is situated in Darien, Connecticut and has established itself as the foremost supplier of bulk alcohol in the United States. The company specializes in providing premium quality bulk ethanol and high proof spirits catering to diverse applications and industries. The assortment of products offered by Ultra Pure encompasses Grain Neutral Spirits, aged and Unaged Bourbon and Whiskies, Organic Alcohols, Rum, non-GMO Sugar Cane Alcohol, and all specialty denatured Alcohols. Ultra Pure caters to a wide range of clients, including the craft distillery, food, and flavor industries.

Ultra Pure LLC and Sasma BV are part of Sasma Holding BV.

