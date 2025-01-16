Ultra Pure, LLC Receives Brewery Permit for Kentucky DSP Location, Expanding Offerings for RTD Producers

DARIEN, Conn., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Pure, LLC, a leading bulk alcohol and spirits supplier, proudly announces that its Kentucky Distilled Spirits Plant (DSP) has been granted a Brewery Permit. This new permit marks a significant milestone for Ultra Pure, as it allows the company to store and distribute sugar brew and neutral malt in bulk tankers and totes, further expanding its offerings for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage producers.

In collaboration with a state-of-the-art producer to several of the largest malt RTD brands, Ultra Pure will offer high-quality neutral sugar brew and neutral malt with an alcohol content of 19% ABV. The Kentucky DSP facility will feature dedicated storage tanks to ensure a consistent and reliable supply for its customers. With high volume storage in Kentucky this provides a great advantage for RTD producers who use neutral sugar brew or malt base products as key ingredients in their beverages. Ultra Pure's customers can expect product availability by February 2025.

"This Brewery Permit is a game-changer for Ultra Pure and our customers," said Niels van der Kloot, President of Ultra Pure, LLC. "It represents another step in our ongoing commitment to providing innovative solutions for the RTD market. By offering high-quality neutral sugar brew and neutral malt bases in bulk quantities, we're not only expanding our product portfolio but also helping our customers streamline their supply chains and create top-tier beverages for the growing RTD segment."

Located in the heart of bourbon country, Ultra Pure's Kentucky DSP facility continues to grow as a central hub for beverage and industrial alcohol solutions. With this new capability, Ultra Pure further solidifies its reputation as a trusted partner to the beverage industry, delivering on its promise to meet evolving customer needs.

The Kentucky DSP facility's state-of-the-art infrastructure, which already includes 1.00 million gallons of tank storage, rail access, and advanced monitoring systems, will now also provide seamless storage and distribution capabilities for sugar brew and neutral malt.

RTD producers looking for bulk neutral sugar brew or malt base products can benefit from Ultra Pure's high-quality offerings and reliable supply chain.

For inquiries or to learn more about Ultra Pure's products and services, visit www.bulkalcohol.com

About Ultra Pure, LLC

Established in 2006 and headquartered in Darien, Connecticut, Ultra Pure is the leading supplier of bulk alcohol in the United States. The company specializes in providing premium-quality bulk ethanol and high-proof spirits for a wide variety of industries and applications. Ultra Pure's extensive product portfolio includes Grain Neutral Spirits, aged and unaged Bourbon and Whiskies, Organic Alcohols, Rum, non-GMO Sugar Cane Alcohol, and specialty denatured alcohols.

With the addition of its state-of-the-art Distilled Spirits Plant (DSP) in Louisville, Kentucky, Ultra Pure has significantly expanded its capabilities, now offering 1.00 million gallons of tank storage, a rail spur, and truck-scale logistics. The Kentucky facility is home to advanced mixing and blending operations, dedicated cold storage for cream liqueur products, and newly added Brewery Permit operations for the storage and distribution of neutral sugar brew and neutral malt bases. Time Lapse of our Kentucky DSP Facility Tank Construction Project watch video here.

Ultra Pure serves a diverse clientele, including the craft distillery, food, flavor, industrial, and RTD beverage industries, with a commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation. For more information, visit www.bulkalcohol.com.

SOURCE Ultra Pure, LLC