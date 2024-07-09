Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market size is set to grow by USD 57.9 million from 2024-2028, Capacity expansion and new plant additions boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra-pure sulfuric acid is primarily used in the electronics industry for cleaning and etching processes. The global ultra-pure sulfuric acid market is estimated to grow by USD 57.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio, at a CAGR of 3.2%. Market growth is driven by capacity expansion, new plant additions, and growing demand from diversified applications. However, stringent regulations pose a challenge. Key players include Avantor Inc., BASF SE, and others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ultra-pure sulfuric acid market 2024-2028

Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 57.9 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.06 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, UK, and South Korea Key companies profiled Avantor Inc., BASF SE, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, INEOS AG, Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronic Materials Co. Ltd., Kanto Chemical Co. Inc., KMG Chemicals, Linde Plc, Merck KGaA, PVS Chemicals Inc., SEASTAR CHEMICALS, Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical Co. Ltd, Tama Chemicals Co. Ltd., and Trident Ltd.

Market Driver

Ultra-pure sulfuric acid holds significant importance in various industries, including electronics and electrical, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, automotive, textile processing, and paints and pigments. Its applications extend to producing explosives, synthetics, viscose, and washing agents in the chemical industry. Sulfuric acid acts as an oxidizing and dehydrating agent. Petroleum and chemical refineries generate by-product sulfuric acid, which is regenerated to produce pure and concentrated products. These regenerated acids have low emissions, reducing production costs and making them sustainable and eco-friendly. The diverse applications of sulfuric acid are expected to fuel the growth of the global ultra-pure sulfuric acid market.

The Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid market is experiencing significant growth due to its increasing demand in various industries. Semiconductor and pharmaceutical sectors are major consumers, using it as a raw material for producing hydrogen sulfate and sulfur trioxide in the production of semiconductors and microelectronics. Environmental regulations have driven the demand for ultra-pure sulfuric acid in wastewater treatment and pollution control. In the electrical and electronics segment, it is used as a cleaning agent in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards and semi-conductors. Key players in the market include KMG Chemicals, KANTO KAGAKU, and PVS Chemicals. The mining, metals, fertilizers, agriculture, and food production industries also utilize ultra-pure sulfuric acid. Global population growth and infrastructure development have led to increased demand for concrete, further boosting the market. Adherence to associations like SIA and WSTS ensures process improvements and cleaner production, reducing the environmental impact. Foreign direct investment in Taiwan Semiconductor and other companies is driving the market forward.

Market Challenges

• Ultra-pure sulfuric acid is a crucial chemical used in various industries, including phosphate fertilizer production and oil refining. However, its production and use are subject to stringent environmental regulations due to the potential emission of sulfuric acid mist and sulfur dioxide. Regulatory bodies such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) impose rules like the New Source Performance Standards (NSPS) for Sulfuric Acid Plants, which regulate emissions of particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and sulfuric acid mist. The Toxic Substances Control Act Chemical Data Reporting (TSCA CDR) rule in the US requires manufacturers to report on the production and use of chemicals in commerce, including ultra-pure sulfuric acid. These regulations can limit the demand for ultra-pure sulfuric acid from the chemical industry and impact its market growth. Adherence to these regulations is essential to minimize the environmental impact of sulfuric acid production and ensure sustainability.

• The Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid market faces significant challenges in contemporary agriculture and food production due to the growing global population. Infrastructure development and construction projects require large quantities of concrete, which increases the demand for sulfuric acid. Wastewater treatment in various industries is another major application, with a focus on pollution control and adherence to regulations. Emerging economies present both opportunities and challenges, as they drive demand for ultrapure sulfuric acid in industries like electronics manufacturing and energy storage. Sustainability is a key consideration, with innovations in purification and process improvements reducing the environmental impact. Raw material suppliers and regional players must address climaterelated challenges and demand patterns. Consolidation and operational effectiveness are essential for staying competitive. Wastewater recycling initiatives and cleaner production methods are crucial for reducing emissions. FMI anticipates continued growth in the market, driven by the need for ultrapure sulphuric acid in water treatment and specialty silica applications.

Segment Overview

This ultra-pure sulfuric acid market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Grade Type 1.1 Parts per trillion (PPT)

1.2 Parts per billion (PPB) End-user 2.1 Electronics and electrical

2.2 Pharmaceuticals

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Parts per trillion (PPT)-

Research Analysis

The Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid market is a significant sector within the larger Sulfuric Acid industry, primarily serving the Semiconductor, Pharmaceutical, Electrical, and Electronics industries. Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid, also known as Oil of Vitriol or Hydrogen Sulfate, is a critical raw material in various applications. In semiconductors and microelectronics, it's used in the production of printed circuit boards and semi-conductors. In the pharmaceutical sector, it's a cleaning agent in the manufacturing process. Environmental regulations drive the demand for Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid due to its role in various processes, such as the production of Sulfur Trioxide. The market is influenced by associations like SIA and WSTS, foreign direct investment, and key trends in Taiwan Semiconductor and the mining, metals, and fertilizers industries.

Market Research Overview

The Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid market is witnessing significant growth due to its extensive applications in various industries. Sulfuric acid, also known as oil of vitriol, is a versatile chemical used in the production of hydrogen sulfate, sulfur trioxide, and other sulfur compounds. In the semiconductor industry, it is used as a cleaning agent in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards and semi-conductors. In the pharmaceutical sector, it is used as a raw material in the production of various drugs. Environmental regulations are driving the demand for ultra-pure sulfuric acid in pollution control and wastewater treatment. The electrical and electronics industries also contribute to the market growth due to the increasing demand for energy storage and infrastructure development. The global population growth and contemporary agriculture requirements are also boosting the demand for sulfuric acid in fertilizers and food production. The market is witnessing consolidation, with regional players focusing on operational effectiveness and adherence to environmental impact regulations. Emerging economies are also witnessing a surge in demand due to their increasing focus on sustainability and emissions reduction through recycling initiatives. The FMI expects the market to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, driven by process improvements and innovations in purification technologies. Raw material suppliers, including KMG Chemicals, KANTO KAGAKU, PVS Chemicals, and others, are investing in foreign direct investment to meet the increasing demand for ultra-pure sulfuric acid. The mining, metals, and fertilizers industries are also significant consumers of sulfuric acid, contributing to the market's growth in various industries. Climaterelated challenges and demand patterns are also influencing the market dynamics, with associations like SIA and WSTS playing a crucial role in shaping the market trends.

