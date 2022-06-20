Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market size to increase by USD 59.08 Mn | 45% growth to originate in APAC | Technavio

Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market: Capacity expansion and new plant additions to drive growth

Electrical and electronics, pharmaceutical, and Automotive are some of the major end-users of sulfuric acid. The demand and consumption of sulfuric acid among these industries are expected to increase significantly over the next decade. This is compelling producers of sulfuric acid to expand their production capacities.

As per Technavio, the growing demand from diversified applications will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market: Growing demand from diversified applications

Sulfuric acid can act as both oxidizing and dehydrating agent. Such properties of sulfuric acid have increased its use in various applications such as explosives, synthetics, viscose, and washing agents. This is increasing the demand for sulfuric acid among the petroleum and chemical industries. Thus, the increasing demand for sulfuric acid from diverse applications is expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Increasing M&A, collaborations and partnerships and the recovery of byproduct sulfuric acid at smelters will further boost the of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the ultra-pure sulfuric acid market by end-user (electronics and electrical, pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By application, the electronics and electrical segment generated maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing use of semiconductors in data processing, communications, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The APAC region led the ultra-pure sulfuric acid market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing demand for sulfuring acid from end-user industries.

Vendor Landscape

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Avantor Inc.

BASF SE

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronic Materials Co. Ltd.

Jingrui Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.

Kanto Chemical Co. Inc.

KMG Chemicals

Linde Plc

Merck KGaA

Moses Lake Industries

PVS Chemicals Inc.

SEASTAR CHEMICALS

Trident Ltd.

Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.46% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 59.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Avantor Inc.,BASF SE,Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund,INEOS Group HoldingsSA,JiangyinJianghua Microelectronic Materials Co. Ltd.,Jingrui Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.,Kanto Chemical Co. Inc.,KMG Chemicals,LindePlc, MerckKGaA, Moses Lake Industries,PVS Chemicals Inc.,SEASTAR CHEMICALS, and Trident Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

