Ultra-Quiet, Wingless 'Flying Car' Promises 160 mph and 300+ mi. Range Using NASA-Proven "Thrusters"

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting new mode of personal airborne mobility, about the size of a Tesla Model S, has been revealed by Applied eVTOL Concepts. The Epiphany™ Transporter evokes dreams of Aladdin's Magic Carpet, providing swift, door-to-door, transportation with VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) capability. In lieu of long, burdensome wings, the advanced aircraft configuration vaunts morphing, dual-mode, ducted thrusters enabling it to hover like a helicopter, and attain efficient high-speed cruise flight like an airplane.

Epiphany Transporter

Key to its extraordinary utility and vast potential commercial appeal is its predicted 300+ mile range; 160-mph top speed; and exceptionally quiet, neighbor-friendly sound (about 55 dB @ 50'). The Epiphany can accommodate two 95-percentile people, luggage, AND golf clubs! Intended to be simple and safe to operate, it fits into a standard one-car garage with its thrusters folded up.

Originally developed under a $5.1 million DARPA grant, the NASA-proven ducted thrusters have undergone over a quarter-century of refinement through full-scale flight testing in wind tunnels and several prototype manned vehicles. According to Michael Moshier, Founder, CEO and Lead Designer of Applied eVTOL Concepts, "We have every reason to believe in the ability of our proprietary, field-proven ducted thrusters, and leading-edge vehicle design, to perform in flight as expected."

Joined at the hip with Rob Bulaga, the project's Chief Engineer and Senior Aerodynamicist, the Moshier-Bulaga team previously worked together on their ducted fan powered SoloTrek XFV aircraft, a one-person, strap-on, gas-fueled, personal flying machine. In 2001, the device won Time Magazine's 'Invention-Of-The-Year' award, along with many other world-wide accolades, and today it remains on permanent display at the Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos, California.

Now the team's focus is on personal eVTOL aircraft for UAM (Urban Air Mobility) using advanced-technology electric motors and batteries. The CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) computer model, developed by Bulaga, has been refined over the last 25 years. "Today, it consistently and accurately predicts our thruster performance within 2% of real-world testing," says Bulaga.

The Epiphany Transporter is the result of an intense alliance between the two men over the last several years working in virtual stealth mode. Similar to the vehicle's "distributed" propulsion design, their world-class, co-development partners are distributed in locations around the globe, working collaboratively towards the full-scale manned prototype machine.

About Applied eVTOL Concepts: The development-stage company has successfully integrated ("Applied") its proven propulsion technology, with its breakthrough aeronautical design and engineering. With that work essentially complete, the company is seeking a joint-venture or merger with a strategic, aerospace-industry partner, or financially capable visionary partner, to expedite the prototype-build, testing and certification. Thereafter, introducing the Epiphany to a long-waiting, and eager worldwide marketplace.

Please visit www.epiphanytransporter.com to learn more. The Epiphany Transporter Development Report is being made available to potential partners. A press kit is available to news and media organizations.

SOURCE Applied eVTOL Concepts