ULTRA-RED and Dentsu Kokusai Service Conclude New Partnership

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ULTRA-RED Ltd. (Headquarters: Tel Aviv, Israel, CEO: Eran Shtauber, hereinafter referred to as ULTRA-RED), which provides the market's first fully automated CTEM (Continuous Threat Exposure Management) platform has announced today that ULTRA-RED has made a domestic distributor agreement with Information Services International-Dentsu, Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Ryoichi Nawa, hereinafter referred to as ISID), targeting a wide range of industries such as finance and manufacturing, we will further strengthen our sales structure for the Japanese market by leveraging ISID's specialized wide range of business know-how and strengths in system construction capabilities.

iSiD Logo (PRNewsfoto/ULTRA-RED)

In a recent report on CTEM, a Gartner analyst said, "Traditional approaches to threat surface management can no longer keep up with digital speed.

CTEM is a pragmatic, effective, and systematic approach to continuously adjusting priorities, leading to complete remediation and vulnerability management. We will carefully navigate between the extreme and unrealistic ways of procrastinating." https://www.gartner.com/doc/reprints?id=1-2APCAC3H&ct=220729&st=sb

Comment from ULTRA-RED Ltd. CEO Eran Shtauber

We welcome that ISID has officially started handling ULTRA-RED. Together with our existing customers and ISID, we believe our technology and capabilities will fundamentally change the way security teams deploy and manage complete CTEM programs.

With ULTRA-RED, security teams can validate their organization for vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and other serious security threats/issues in just three clicks. We are looking forward to all the new possibilities that will arise in collaboration with ISID.

Comment from ULTRA-RED JAPAN Ltd. President Doron Levit

We are thrilled to further solidify ULTRA-RED's foothold, expand into multiple new markets, and partner with such an amazing and strong company. This new partnership will enable ISID to offer ULTRA-RED's ground-breaking advanced technology to manage and maximize the benefits of a complete CTEM program on a day-to-day basis.

About ULTRA-RED

ULTRA-RED is the first and only CTEM provider.

We bring to the table a completely new approach to cyber security by utilizing unmatched scanning depth for attack surface mapping and combining it with cyber intelligence enrichment.

ULTRA-RED's Features

ULTRA-RED has a development base in Israel, one of the world's leading cyber powerhouses, and provides military-level security solutions developed by engineers of the Israeli military's world-class cyber force of 8,200 unit.

Utilizing the experience and knowledge cultivated in the cyber force and making full use of automated attack simulation technology, it is possible to demonstrate the presence or absence of vulnerabilities inherent in the organization and the effectiveness of intrusion, and to continuously manage them.

ULTRA-RED has the following features compared to other EASM solutions, providing asset managers with appropriate information and response procedures, and making decisions based on real risks.

１）Risk detection from an attacker's perspective

Using the same TTP (Tactics, Techniques, Procedures) as an actual attacker, it accurately presents possible points of intrusion and attacks. By clarifying points that should be prioritized and automatically detecting risks in advance, it is possible to take countermeasures from an advantageous position over attackers.

２）Prioritize vulnerability response based on real risk

It is possible to understand the priority of response by scoring vulnerabilities on a scale of 1 to 5 based on the severity of threats supported by attack emulation.

３）A platform that integrates three technologies

By combining not only EASM but also attack emulation technology (BAS) using technology cultivated in cyber warfare, information (CTI) including Dark Web, Deep Web, cybercriminal forums and dark trades, etc. Enables a more secure environment。

Inquiries about products and services

ULTRA-RED Ltd. Location: Shin-Marunouchi Center Building 20F, 1-6-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Contact to: Michinori KonoEmail: [email protected], Phone: 03-6634-7836

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007815/ULTRA_RED_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007816/iSiD_logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ULTRA-RED