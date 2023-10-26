ULTRA RED Named Winner of the Prestigious Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023

News provided by

ULTRA RED

26 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Earns Prestigious Award for Innovation in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM)

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ULTRA RED is proud to announce we have been named the winner of the Most Innovative in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) award from Cyber Defense Magazine - the industry's leading cyber security magazine.

ULTRA RED Wins Most Innovative in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) Award!

Eran Shtauber, CEO of ULTRA RED, expressed his contentment, saying, "This award is a testament to ULTRA RED's commitment to excellence in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM). Our innovative CTEM capabilities, which have been recognized as one of the hottest trends in 2024 by Gartner, reflect our dedication to staying at the forefront of cybersecurity solutions. We're not just keeping pace with industry trends; we're setting them.

It's an honor to be acknowledged for our contributions to the evolving landscape of cybersecurity. This achievement inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and delivering cutting-edge solutions for the challenges of today and tomorrow."

CTEM, recognized as one of the hottest trends by Gartner, is ULTRA RED's innovative approach to proactively identifying, mitigating, and managing potential threats in real-time, ensuring organizations maintain robust cybersecurity postures.

"ULTRA RED embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

ULTRA RED looks forward to continuing its mission of setting new standards and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the cybersecurity realm. Now more than ever, we invite all organizations to reach out and learn about our solution! Stay ahead of threats and join us in our mission of making this world safer. ULTRA RED remains dedicated to its commitment to delivering unparalleled solutions, securing a safer digital future for all.

For further information about ULTRA RED and its award-winning contributions to cybersecurity, please visit https://www.ultrared.ai/.

About ULTRA RED

ULTRA RED empowers hands-on operators with validated cyber intelligence solutions, facilitating the discernment of an organization's most pressing and actionable cybersecurity concerns. Employing ULTRA RED technologies facilitates comprehensive Automated Adversary Emulation, encompassing External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), and Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (ABAS). For more information about ULTRA RED, visit www.ultrared.ai.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case, the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon.  Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/

For Media Inquiries:

Contact:    Danielle Feldbrin            
Email:   [email protected]           

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2258498/Top_infosec_innovators_Winner_ULTRA_RED.jpg

SOURCE ULTRA RED

