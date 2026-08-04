ULTRA RED Unveils H1VE and CRIMSON, Extending Its CTEM Platform Across Attacker Intelligence and Automated Response

The updates help security teams identify active attackers, validate what they can exploit, and orchestrate a response, moving from visibility to certainty as AI accelerates cyberattacks

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ULTRA RED, a leader in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) and External Attack Surface Management (EASM), and a KELA Group company, today announced the expansion of its offering with H1VE, an active attacker intelligence platform, and CRIMSON, an intelligent remediation and response platform. Together with ULTRA RED's established platform, the expansion gives security teams a clearer picture of who is behind an attack and what that attacker can actually exploit.

As AI accelerates the speed and scale of cyberattacks, security teams have more telemetry and alerts than ever. The challenge is no longer a lack of visibility. It's a lack of certainty. Teams still can't be sure about which attackers are real, which exposures are genuinely exploitable, and which actions to take before threats become incidents. By combining active attacker intelligence, evidence-based exposure validation, and intelligent response orchestration, ULTRA RED helps organizations turn visibility into decisive action, reducing the time between understanding a threat and acting on it.

Traditional security technologies often generate meaningful intelligence only after attackers interact with production environments. As ULTRA RED's active attacker intelligence platform, H1VE deploys realistic digital identities, credentials, services, and assets across internal and external environments, luring adversaries to reveal themselves through high-confidence interactions long before they reach critical systems. Each interaction generates actionable intelligence about attacker behavior, techniques, objectives, and intent, giving defenders verified evidence of malicious activity at the earliest stages of an attack. H1VE also operates as a standalone platform while enhancing ULTRA RED CTEM with real attacker context that strengthens exposure validation and security decision-making.

CRIMSON transforms verified findings into coordinated defensive action through AI-assisted analysis, intelligent orchestration, and deep integration with enterprise security technologies. By automating remediation workflows and coordinating response across existing security controls, it reduces the time between validation and resolution, allowing security teams to respond faster while maintaining operational oversight.

"For years, the industry has equated more data with better security, but more alerts don't offer more certainty," said Eran Shtauber, CEO of ULTRA RED. "We built H1VE and CRIMSON to enhance what a security platform is responsible for. It shouldn't just tell you something might be wrong. It should show you the attacker, prove what they can reach, and help you shut it down. That's the standard we think the next generation of cyber defense has to meet."

Individually, H1VE, CRIMSON and ULTRA RED's CTEM platform solve distinct security challenges. Together, they create a continuous workflow, ULTRA RED's Security Decision Loop, in which attacker intelligence strengthens exposure validation, validated findings drive coordinated response, and every action generates new intelligence that improves future security decisions.

About ULTRA RED

ULTRA RED helps organizations identify, validate, and remediate real-world cyber risk through a unified cybersecurity platform that combines Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), active attacker intelligence, and intelligent remediation. ULTRA RED is part of KELA Group. For more information, please visit www.ultrared.ai.

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SOURCE ULTRA RED