HALOCK Integrates ULTRA RED to Deliver Continuous, Validated External Risk Visibility

Leading US cybersecurity consulting firm expands its EASM offering with a validation-first CTEM platform, enabling continuous, evidence-based external risk visibility beyond point-in-time assessments

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ULTRA RED , pioneer and leading provider of Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) solutions, today announced that HALOCK , a leading US cybersecurity consulting firm, has integrated ULTRA RED's validation-first CTEM platform into its External Attack Surface Management (EASM) service offering — expanding beyond point-in-time engagements into a continuous, validated external risk service.

With client environments expanding rapidly across cloud, shadow IT, AI-powered services, and countless assets inherited through mergers and acquisitions, HALOCK needed a way to maintain continuous attack surface visibility between penetration testing engagements, without drowning its consultants in unverified findings.

"ULTRA RED's validation-first approach was a game-changer for our clients. Instead of overwhelming security teams with thousands of theoretical vulnerabilities, we deliver a focused list of exposures attackers can actually exploit. This enables our consultants to immediately focus on sophisticated exploitation techniques and fast-track remediation with precise, expert guidance," said Terry Kurzynski, Founder and Partner at HALOCK.

Immediate Impact: From Noise to Verified Exposure

ULTRA RED was integrated into HALOCK's EASM service offering and delivered measurable results from the outset. In one early engagement, the platform identified an exposed internal subdomain that had been overlooked by every existing scanning tool. The vulnerability was confirmed exploitable and remediated within hours, preventing a potential breach.

Key results achieved:

90% reduction in alert volume across client environments

2× faster remediation driven by verified, evidence-backed findings

Less than 1% false positive rate, eliminating noise and manual validation effort

Critical hidden exposures identified that other tools had missed entirely

Solving the Gap Between Penetration Tests

Traditional point-in-time penetration testing delivers deep insight, but only at a single moment in time. As attack surfaces change daily through new cloud deployments, forgotten subdomains, and M&A activity, the window between assessments leaves organizations exposed.

The integration of ULTRA RED enables HALOCK to move beyond the traditional project-based model into a continuous, validated service offering. Rather than limiting clients to periodic snapshots, HALOCK can now deliver ongoing external risk visibility — with every finding verified before it reaches a client's desk.

"ULTRA RED doesn't just surface an issue, it provides verified evidence our team leverages to immediately guide remediation. That allows our clients to act with urgency and confidence," added Kurzynski.

Read the full HALOCK case study here .

About HALOCK

HALOCK is a leading cybersecurity consulting firm providing human-led offensive security, risk management, compliance, and security engineering services. With deep expertise across regulated industries, HALOCK helps organizations reduce cyber risk through evidence-based assessments and strategic guidance. Learn more at www.halock.com .

About ULTRA RED

ULTRA RED is a pioneer and leading provider of Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) solutions, built on a validation-first approach. Our CTEM platform helps security teams confidently reduce threat exposure by continuously identifying, validating, and prioritizing gaps across the entire attack surface. Learn more at www.ultrared.ai .

