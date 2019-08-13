Ultra Tainment Debuts Luxury TV News Magazine Show Lo Más (Lo+)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Tainment, the HD Spanish-language pop culture channel offering the latest entertainment news, scripted series, talk shows, lifestyle programs and reality TV from Latin America, the U.S. and around the globe, today announced the network premiere of Lo Más (Lo+) — the vanguard TV news magazine show connecting viewers with the latest ultra-luxury lifestyle trends.

Starting this month, Lo Más (Lo+) travels the globe to luxury hot spots like Milan, Paris, Zurich, Modena, New York, Miami and Tokyo in search of the latest trends in architecture, arts, travel, haute couture, automotive and more. The 30-minute season opener will be the first time Olympusat has presented the news magazine format on any of its channels.

Hosted by veteran broadcast entertainment journalist Oswaldo Lamon, Lo Más (Lo+) sets itself apart from similar programming by offering a unique, editorial-based TV news magazine format that digs deeper and goes beyond basic entertainment reporting to impart the most exclusive luxury trends in detail.

"Lo Más (Lo+) entertains its audience by providing an insider perspective of the design industry and showcasing the latest luxury offerings and profiles of industry professionals. But we also provide the in-depth reporting that informs our viewers exactly why these products and individuals are considered unequaled," Lamon said.

Each program identifies the next 'in' product to hit the ultra-luxury market. Lo Más (Lo+) combines high-end production values provides for the same high end brands with solid reporting to dazzle its audience with the crème de la crème of how to dress, what to drive, and where to go to live life to the most — Lo Más! Content presented on Lo Más (Lo+) is as unique as the designers who inspire it.

Tempus fugit! For most, time flies by but for the designers at the Swiss firms MB&F and L'Epée 1839, time is an alien concept with their intergalactic horological weather station—the Fifth Element—that does more than count the minutes and the hours. It comes complete with a clock, barometer, hygrometer, and thermometer based in a mother ship piloted by Ross the alien. Time also flies by in Honda's new $5.25 million luxury jet. In demand for its stylish, luxurious cabin and technological and environmental innovations, it is capable of whisking up to six passengers from Boston to Fort Lauderdale in under three hours.

Did you know that the 70th anniversary of sports car legend Ferrari was a national event in Italy celebrated by guests from five continents, a military flyby and a parade of more than 500 Ferraris traversing the streets of Modena? Did you know that Mercedes-Benz designed a future scenario to visually demonstrate how its autonomous F 015 Luxury in Motion research vehicle will operate in the city of the not-too-distant future? Lo Más (Lo+) does!

Learn more about the best the world has to offer. Experience the ultra-luxury lifestyle on Lo Más (Lo+), which can be formatted as both stand-alone topical capsules or as a half-hour news magazine show. The first 30-minute episode of Lo Más (Lo+) will premiere on Ultra Tainment on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. ET. Thereafter, the 10-episode season is scheduled to air Wednesdays and Saturdays at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Ultra Tainment is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it's currently available on Claro, Hotwire Communications and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Tainment programming, please visit ultratainmenttv.com and Vemox.com.

