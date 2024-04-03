ULTRA VIOLETTE DEBUTS IN CANADA AT SEPHORA

Ultra Violette's SKINSCREENS launch on Sephora.ca and in stores across Canada on April 14th, 2024

TORONTO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Ultra Violette, the innovative Australian sunscreen brand announces its market expansion, marking its North American debut in Canada. The highly anticipated launch is set for April 14th, when their next-gen range of skincare-infused SPFs will be available at Sephora stores nationwide and online at Sephora.ca. After years of future-proofing faces with ultra-wearable formulas in over 25 countries and 250 stores worldwide, Ultra Violette is extending its reach to protect Canadian consumers from UV rays.

Co-founded by industry experts Ava Chandler-Matthews and Bec Jefferd, Ultra Violette has redefined the sun protection category with their collection of SKINSCREENS. The range goes beyond simply offering broad-spectrum UVA & UVB protection; it's infused with supercharged skincare actives, prioritizing delightfully wearable textures. Crafted under Australia's rigorous testing standards, Ultra Violette SPF slips seamlessly into everyday beauty routines.

"In Australia, we're subject to some of the harshest sun rays in the world, which means our SPF has to be the best there is to even hit shelves," says Chandler-Matthews. "As skincare obsessives, we also wanted to do one better by creating innovative SKINSCREENS with skin-loving actives and unmatched textures."

"Of all the anti-aging products available on the market, sunscreen is the single most important one," adds Jefferd. "It's about future-proofing your face from the daily toll of UV rays and having a suite of products that can be adapted for every occasion, skin type, and tone to achieve this."

Ultra Violette will launch at Sephora Canada with the Supreme Hydrating Facial Screen SPF 50, Lean Mineral Mattifying Screen SPF 50+, and Extreme Hydrating Body & Hand Screen SPF 50+. All Ultra Violette products are cruelty-free, boasting over 5,000 5-star reviews.

"At Sephora, we are committed to offering our clients the latest innovations in beauty and Sun is a major focus for us, so Ultra Violette's arrival aligns perfectly with this mission," says Jane Nugent, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Sephora Canada. "We can't wait to launch Ultra Violette and provide our Canadian customers with access to their innovative suncare solutions."

Founded in 2019, Ultra Violette is the creator of overachieving, ultra-wearable SKINSCREENS. Made in Australia, these next-gen sunscreens thoughtfully slip into beauty routines, working seamlessly with makeup to boost hydration and glow, while also protecting the skin from the harmful effects of UV rays.

Since its debut in Canada in 2004, Sephora Canada has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 360 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in 116 stores in Canada. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients.

Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new brand platform, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey.

