Ultra-Wideband Market - 34% of Growth to Originate from North America| Driven by Growing Applications of UWB Technology | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Ultra-wideband Market - Scope

The ultra-wideband market covers the following areas:

Ultra-wideband Market - Drivers & Challenges

The growing applications of UWB technology is one of the key drivers supporting the ultra-wideband market growth. UWB is widely used for people positioning in industrial enterprises, for controlling access to restricted areas, and for the real-time monitoring of personnel movements. Commercial and residential access control is the extension of UWB's initial activities within the automotive secure-access realm. It tracks the user's exact location in relation to the entrance or exit as well as their security credentials and grants instant, hands-free access without human interaction. It also offers protection from relay attacks, making it extremely suitable for secure-access applications. Such applications are expected to drive the ultra-wideband (UWB) market growth during the forecast period.

However, vulnerability to cyber threats is one of the factors hindering the ultra-wideband market growth. UWB generates detailed location data that puts users at risk of hacking and stalking. UWB technology could lead to the creation of a new layer of monopolistic control for a small number of tech giants. Ultrawideband is a powerful tool to build into smartphones without stringent regulations. Since UWB can detect the location within a few centimeters, in the wrong hands, the technology could lead to stalking by an individual or dangerous surveillance by law enforcement agencies. Moreover, the increasing scale in the adoption of connected product environments in UWB to carry out highly critical applications.

Ultra-wideband Market - Segmentation Analysis

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Communication, RTLS, and Imaging) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The ultra-wideband market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Altaeros

BLEESK SP Z O.O.

Humatics Corp.

infsoft GmbH

Johanson Technology Inc.

LitePoint Corp.

Nanotron Technologies GmbH

NOVELDA

NXP Semiconductors NV

Pulse LINK Inc.

Qorvo Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Sony Group Corp.

Starix Technology Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

Ubisense Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Fractus S.A

Ultra-Wideband Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 846.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.09 Performing market contribution North America at 34% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altaeros, BLEESK SP Z O.O., Humatics Corp., infsoft GmbH, Johanson Technology Inc., LitePoint Corp., Nanotron Technologies GmbH, NOVELDA, NXP Semiconductors NV, Pulse LINK Inc., Qorvo Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sony Group Corp., Starix Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Ubisense Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corp., and Fractus S.A Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

