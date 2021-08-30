UltraCare's COVID-19 Response and Vaccine Teams featured on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UltraCare's ability to quickly and effectively create and deploy teams of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and healthcare professionals across the country to help in the fight against COVID-19 will be featured in a segment of the educational TV show "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid".

The segment "Med-Tech Series: Managing & Administering the COVID-19 Vaccine" tells the story of how UltraCare's COVID-19 Emergency Response Team and COVID-19 Vaccine Teams helped fill critical care gaps in hospital ICUs and to provide life protecting vaccinations to more than 200,000 seniors at elder care facilities in several states.

"UltraCare recognized the problem and wanted to be a part of the solution," said Nicholas Blanck, President of UltraCare. "We have access to amazing health professionals that want to help and the results have been game-changing for the hospitals and facilities we work with and continue to serve,".

The episode features interviews with executives and staff from UltraCare, CarePoint Health - Hoboken University Medical Center (HUMC) and Pharmscript.

"We needed help. We ended up requesting the CRNAs [Response Team] to provide for us additional help certainly because of COVID, but to support the intensive care primarily, and we couldn't have done it without them," said Ann Logan, Chief Hospital Executive, CarePoint Health - HUMC, Hoboken, N.J.

PharmScript, which has 18 pharmacies serving long-term care and other healthcare facilities across 24 states found the Vaccine Team invaluable. "Even though we had been planning for months we only had 10 days between the formal FDA Approval and the go-live of the clinics. We had to have the clinics stood up, staffed and vaccines ready to go into patients' arms. They [Vaccine Team] were really a partner we were able to turn to quickly and able to dispatch on short notice to multiple states," said Tracey Crandall, Chief Human Resources Officer, PharmScript, Somerset, N.J.

Viewpoint, hosted by veteran actor Dennis Quaid, is an award-winning educational program created for public television stations to inform viewing audiences about important topics, trends and innovations that impact daily life.

For more information or to view the Viewpoint segment visit: https://ultracareanesthesia.com/viewpoint.

UltraCare is dynamic, growing company run by anesthesia professionals who are dedicated to creating innovative real-world workforce solutions for our business partners, and developing teams of top-notch healthcare professionals to care for our patients. UltracareSolutions.com 1.844.448.5872.

