UltraClear® 2910 nm Fiber Laser Achieves Trifecta of Beauty & Innovation Awards from Key Media Brands

SMITHFIELD R.I., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaro Medical is celebrating a season of recognition for its groundbreaking UltraClear® 2910 nm cold ablative fiber laser, which has been honored with a trifecta of prestigious awards from some of the most influential media names in beauty and aesthetics. The honors highlight UltraClear's leadership in innovation, clinical excellence, and consumer appeal.

These national beauty & innovation awards affirm what we experience every day in practice: UltraClear laser resurfacing provides transformative results and rapid healing that our patients can see and feel," said Arielle Kauvar, MD. Post this The World's First Cold Fractional Ablative Fiber Laser (PRNewsfoto/Acclaro Medical Corporation)

UltraClear® is redefining the future of skin resurfacing with its transformative results of 3DMIRACL® facial rejuvenation, dull skin enhancements, scar reduction and Laser-Coring™. Built on patented fiber laser technology featuring 3DIntelliPulse® software, the versatile UltraClear solution provides highly effective treatments with minimal discomfort, faster recovery and remarkable outcomes.

"These national beauty and innovation awards affirm what we experience every day in practice: UltraClear is advancing resurfacing with transformative results and rapid healing that our patients can see and feel," said Arielle Kauvar, MD, a world renowned dermatologist and laser expert in New York City. "We are eager to assist more individuals achieve their aesthetic rejuvenation goals with this breakthrough technology."

This fall, Acclaro's UltraClear and AuraLux™ fiber lasers received the following awards:

Good Housekeeping 2025 Beauty + Innovation Award by the Good Housekeeping Institute's Beauty Lab chemists. The seal of approval celebrates the most exciting Innovations in Professional Beauty Treatments , and UltraClear® stood out as a groundbreaking advancement in skin resurfacing technology, delivering real-world benefits and consistent results.





by the The seal of approval celebrates the most exciting , and UltraClear® stood out as a groundbreaking advancement in skin resurfacing technology, delivering real-world benefits and consistent results. 2025 Readers' Choice Award for Favorite Laser Treatment for Dull Skin from NewBeauty magazine . This honor is a direct recognition from beauty-savvy consumers who rely on UltraClear® to achieve refreshed, radiant complexions.





from This honor is a direct recognition from beauty-savvy consumers who rely on UltraClear® to achieve refreshed, radiant complexions. 2025 MedEsthetics Winner's Circle for Best Scar Reduction Device . This accolade credits UltraClear® 2910 nm Cold Fiber Laser for its unmatched ability to treat scars with precision and comfort.





This accolade credits UltraClear® 2910 nm Cold Fiber Laser for its unmatched ability to treat scars with precision and comfort. 2025 MedEsthetics Winner's Circle for Best New Aesthetic Device is awarded to AuraLux™, a pioneering fiber laser innovation from Acclaro. This distinction underscores the company's leadership in advancing medical aesthetics.

"Receiving recognition for the UltraClear and AuraLux 2910 nm fiber lasers from three national powerhouses-- Good Housekeeping, NewBeauty, and MedEsthetics-- is incredibly exciting," said Kassandra Lepack, Acclaro's Chief Business Development Officer. "We are truly honored and delighted that our innovative technology continues to resonate so strongly with clinicians and consumers alike. The trifecta of awards reinforces Acclaro's strong market position and leadership in next-gen fiber laser technology that elevates patient results while empowering our practices with versatile, game-changing innovation."

About Acclaro Medical

Founded in 2018 by world-class industry experts, Acclaro Medical is committed to developing, innovating and bringing to market game-changing solutions to address today's unmet medical, aesthetic and surgical practice needs. With a relentless commitment to innovation and a team of dedicated professionals, Acclaro Medical continues to push the boundaries and drive positive change in the aesthetic medical industry.

For more information about UltraClear® and Acclaro's award-winning portfolio, visit www.ultraclearlaser.com.

