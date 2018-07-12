ULTRACONNECT from A&D Medical: The Power of Connected Health is Now Available

Under new American Heart Association (AHA) guidelines announced last year, the definition of hypertension (high blood pressure) has been lowered to allow for earlier intervention. The new guidelines resulted in nearly half of the U.S. adult population (46 percent) having high blood pressure, with the greatest impact among younger people. The prevalence of hypertension is expected to triple among men under age 45, and double among women under 45.

According to the AHA, one of the best tools for taking control of heart health is home blood pressure monitoring, to help determine if lifestyle changes, medications and other treatments are helping to lower blood pressure levels.

"The recent change in hypertension guidelines from the AHA underscores the need for more consumers to monitor and understand their own blood pressure readings," said Terry Duesterhoeft. "That means providing patients with the right tools to make it extremely easy to self-monitor on a regular basis, so they can make changes in their own lives to reduce hypertension-related risks."

To that end, the new A&D Medical ULTRACONNECT blood pressure monitor offers an unmatched set of features and capabilities including:

A sleek, tubeless design that slips on easily on the wrist;

Light-weight, compact design allows users to effortlessly transport the device wherever they go, ensuring they can consistently track and share blood pressure readings;

Smart Connect feature which allows the company's A&D Connect App to automatically detect and connect to the monitor for unparalleled ease of use;

An offline, stand-alone operation, allowing for the subsequent transfer of up to 100 readings to the A&D Connect app at a later time;

A bright OLED display to provide illuminated feedback of measurement results;

Multi-user support functionality for 5 users plus a guest; and

Robust compatibility with both iOS and a wide range of Android devices.

As with existing A&D Medical devices, users will be able to operate the smart blood pressure monitors with their mobile device using the company's free companion app – A&D Connect – designed to enhance the end-user experience with engaging and easy-to-use features such as graphing, trending, unlimited memory, reminders, and goal setting.

