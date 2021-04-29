Ultracor Eco-luxury Activewear Releases New “UltraColors” Collection

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new UltraColors Collection from Ultracor activewear delivers body-sculpting designs and advanced color saturation with performance-enhancing technology that will energize your mind, body and soul. Delivering a reconnection with the self, the UltraColors Ultra High leggings and Nova Bra styles highlight your unique energy. This summer, get active in a spectrum of seven vibrant colors that are sure to elevate your mood!

Now you can customize your look with Ultracor's most vibrant collection. Choose your color or get all seven, then expect an energy-awakening experience with any of the following hues to choose from:

Emerald - Open your heart to the wild nature within.

- Open your heart to the wild nature within. Stone - You're the creator of your life's story, reach for your full potential.

- You're the creator of your life's story, reach for your full potential. Crimson - Align with your desire, let it guide you.

- Align with your desire, let it guide you. Violet - Tune in to your higher self and bliss will follow.

- Tune in to your higher self and bliss will follow. Aqua - Trust your senses, follow your inner vision.

- Trust your senses, follow your inner vision. Rose - Root within yourself to discover your desires.

- Root within yourself to discover your desires. Neutral - The perfect trusted neutral from downward dog to downtown.

With their latest UltraColors Collection, Ultracor continues to push the limits of revolutionary design and high-end quality, with patented performance and fit technology. Ultracor's luxe athletic apparel is handmade and designed in Los Angeles with a completely sustainable vertical manufacturing model. Pre-order your UltraColor set at Ultracor.com starting April 29, 2021 and the first 500 orders will receive COMPLIMENTARY monogramming on the legging (UltraColor Ultra High Legging $208, Nova Bra $130).

Embrace a reconnection with the self, and feel your best with the most advanced shapewear technology in the market. More than a brand, Ultracor is a movement combining "Beauty through performance™." For the latest style releases, celebrity fans, and product updates follow @Ultracoractive on Instagram and live fully… in color!

About Ultracor:

Launched in 2015 by female entrepreneur, Asha Kai, Ultracor is the revolution in eco-luxury activewear, fearlessly pushing the premium athletic apparel industry beyond previously accepted limits of performance, sustainability, and form-fitting fashionable design. Handcrafted on-demand from start to finish in Los Angeles, Ultracor pioneers the dawn of vertical fashion with a waterless and chemical-free, zero-inventory/zero-waste model that reduces their carbon footprint by 95%. Featuring patent-pending Compression 360 performance technology with durable "best-fit" engineering to sculpt and support, every couture-inspired piece is masterfully designed and sustainably produced in a spectrum of deeply saturated monochromes and alluring, timeless prints. Shop the collection at Ultracor.com and follow @Ultracoractive on Instagram for the latest style releases and product updates. Ultracor - Beauty through performance.

Contact:

Tracy Keyser

310-956-6638

[email protected]

SOURCE Ultracor