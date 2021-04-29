Ultracor Eco-luxury Activewear Releases New 'UltraColors' Collection

Elevate your energy and embrace life in full color

News provided by

Ultracor

Apr 29, 2021, 08:11 ET

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new UltraColors Collection from Ultracor activewear delivers body-sculpting designs and advanced color saturation with performance-enhancing technology that will energize your mind, body and soul. Delivering a reconnection with the self, the UltraColors Ultra High leggings and Nova Bra styles highlight your unique energy. This summer, get active in a spectrum of seven vibrant colors that are sure to elevate your mood!

Continue Reading
Ultracor Eco-luxury Activewear Releases New “UltraColors” Collection
Ultracor Eco-luxury Activewear Releases New “UltraColors” Collection
Ultracor Eco-luxury Activewear Releases New “UltraColors” Collection
Ultracor Eco-luxury Activewear Releases New “UltraColors” Collection

Now you can customize your look with Ultracor's most vibrant collection. Choose your color or get all seven, then expect an energy-awakening experience with any of the following hues to choose from:

  • Emerald - Open your heart to the wild nature within.
  • Stone - You're the creator of your life's story, reach for your full potential.
  • Crimson - Align with your desire, let it guide you.
  • Violet - Tune in to your higher self and bliss will follow.
  • Aqua - Trust your senses, follow your inner vision.
  • Rose - Root within yourself to discover your desires.
  • Neutral - The perfect trusted neutral from downward dog to downtown.

With their latest UltraColors Collection, Ultracor continues to push the limits of revolutionary design and high-end quality, with patented performance and fit technologyUltracor's luxe athletic apparel is handmade and designed in Los Angeles with a completely sustainable vertical manufacturing model. Pre-order your UltraColor set at Ultracor.com starting April 29, 2021 and the first 500 orders will receive COMPLIMENTARY monogramming on the legging (UltraColor Ultra High Legging $208, Nova Bra $130).

Embrace a reconnection with the self, and feel your best with the most advanced shapewear technology in the market. More than a brand, Ultracor is a movement combining "Beauty through performance™."  For the latest style releases, celebrity fans, and product updates follow @Ultracoractive on Instagram and live fully… in color!

About Ultracor:
Launched in 2015 by female entrepreneur, Asha Kai, Ultracor is the revolution in eco-luxury activewear, fearlessly pushing the premium athletic apparel industry beyond previously accepted limits of performance, sustainability, and form-fitting fashionable design. Handcrafted on-demand from start to finish in Los Angeles, Ultracor pioneers the dawn of vertical fashion with a waterless and chemical-free, zero-inventory/zero-waste model that reduces their carbon footprint by 95%. Featuring patent-pending Compression 360 performance technology with durable "best-fit" engineering to sculpt and support, every couture-inspired piece is masterfully designed and sustainably produced in a spectrum of deeply saturated monochromes and alluring, timeless prints. Shop the collection at Ultracor.com and follow @Ultracoractive on Instagram for the latest style releases and product updates. Ultracor - Beauty through performance.

Contact:
Tracy Keyser
310-956-6638
[email protected]

SOURCE Ultracor

Also from this source

Ultracor's Cryptocurrency Payment Options Advance the Future of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics