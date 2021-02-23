Ultracor's Cryptocurrency Payment Options Advance the Future of Fashion

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UltracorⓇ embraces the next generation of e-commerce technology with the introduction of cryptocurrency payment options to the brand's online shopping portal. Known for pioneering the sustainable future of eco-luxury performance apparel, Ultracor sculpting activewear highlights the unlimited potential of environmental efficiency in clothing design. Leveraging advanced large-format digital printing technology, Founder Asha Kai trailblazes a lean zero-waste/zero-inventory manufacturing model. By implementing cryptocurrency payments into the brand's online framework, Kai persists in defying traditional limitations and continues to empower the new era of fashion.

"At Ultracor, we ceaselessly strive to remain ahead of the technological curve, from our apparel design and production process to our website functionality," says Kai. "We are excited to be among the first luxury fashion brands to introduce this 'next big wave' of cryptocurrency - what is sure to become a more prevalent form of payment in the future."

The forward-thinking brand has already incorporated cryptocurrency into its online payment menu. By clicking the Coinbase Commerce option, shoppers can quickly and securely complete their purchase using the following currencies:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Dai Ethereum

Litecoin

USD Coin

From the future-focused industry leaders behind Ultracor, discover the new way to pay. Shop distinctive premium collections featuring deeply saturated, lustrous monochromes and timeless, couture-inspired prints. Experience Ultracor HYPERSONICTM made with Compression 360TM performance technology in six irresistible finishes. Embrace the unmistakable, sophisticated style of a Los Angeles-based eco-luxury activewear brand technologically advanced in every way - from its "best-fit" engineered design to its innovative online payment capabilities.

More than a brand, Ultracor is a movement combining quality, performance, and fashion made custom just for you. Shop the collection at Ultracor.com (international shipping available) and follow @Ultracoractive on Instagram for the latest style releases, celebrity fans, and product updates. Ultracor - Beauty through performance.TM

About Ultracor:

Launched in 2015 by female entrepreneur, Asha Kai, Ultracor is the revolution in eco-luxury activewear, fearlessly pushing the premium athletic apparel industry beyond previously accepted limits of performance, sustainability, and form-fitting fashionable design. Handcrafted on-demand from start to finish in Los Angeles, Ultracor pioneers the dawn of vertical fashion with a waterless and chemical-free, zero-inventory/zero-waste model that reduces their carbon footprint by 95%. The first to introduce HYPERSONICTM Compression 360TM performance technology, combined with durable "best-fit" engineering for body-sculpting support, every couture-inspired piece is masterfully designed and sustainably produced in a spectrum of deeply saturated monochromes and alluring, timeless prints. Shop the collection at Ultracor.com and follow @Ultracoractive on Instagram for the latest style releases and product updates. Ultracor - Beauty through performance.TM

