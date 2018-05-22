Ultrafabrics® Invites You to Touch the Future™ in First International Showroom

The vision behind Ultrafabrics' first international showroom was developed by Danish interior design powerhouse OEO, in collaboration with creative strategist Teke Busk. The concept was to create an inspirational destination that pushes the boundaries of how fabrics are showcased and used, creating a bold, dynamic and unique spatial experience with a strong narrative that appeals to the human senses.

The Quiet Power of Nature

The design draws on perceptions of nature with an abstract Japan-inspired twist, which reflected the brand's heritage and is brought to life in the subtle details of the high-quality craftsmanship, delivered by UK/Tokyo based construction company, EDO. The zoning of the showroom ambiances has been carefully worked out to offer a journey, inspired by the elements of nature: water, fire, earth and air. Part of the floor, for example, is a cool blue resin with deep swirls and reflective flecks. A high shine aluminium base adds depth, creating the effect of walking on water.

"We wanted to go beyond a traditional showroom format to deliver an engaging brand experience that speaks to and elevates the senses, while showcasing the creative potential of the fabric." - Clay Rosenberg CEO, Ultrafabrics

Designed to inspire, communicate and stoke curiosity, the bespoke elements include tactile art installations masterfully twisted into organic and poetic shapes as well as highly functional pieces that borrow inspiration from Japan. The choice of materials throughout the showroom ranges from crafted ash wood to aluminium, two materials that combine beautifully with the fabrics.

"OEO specialises in a design style rooted in a Japan-meets-West combination of craftsmanship, quality, style, functionality and attention to detail, which perfectly fits with the brand," says Creative Strategist Teke Busk, "not to mention the fact that OEO works with long-lasting materials and high quality components, which support Ultrafabrics' focus on sustainability."

The vision of the Ultrafabrics company is for the showroom to serve as a stimulating and inspiring collaboration space for clients and a creative hub for the design community from the UK, Europe and beyond. Ultrafabrics is excited and proud to open the doors to the first showroom and with it — a whole new world of intelligent fabrics.

The Ultrafabrics showroom will open during Clerkenwell Design Week 22-24 May, 2018

About Ultrafabrics

With decades of polyurethane craftsmanship, Ultrafabrics is reshaping the world of performance fabrics – one surface at a time. Made by humans, for humans, our passion is the creation of unrivaled sensorial experiences and changing the definition and expectation for what a performance fabric can be, do and feel like.

www.ultrafabricsinc.com

About OEO Studio

OEO Studio is a multi-disciplinary design studio, established in Copenhagen in 2003 and focusing on interior architecture, product design and brand innovation. The award-winning studio is headed by designer and creative director Thomas Lykke and managing partner Anne-Marie Buemann. With a great sense of respect and empathy, OEO Studio seeks to touch and inspire on an emotional level, to create engaging design.

http://www.oeo.dk

