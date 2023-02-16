Ultrafiltration Global Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2030: Demand on Rise for Reverse Osmosis Membrane Technology for Clean Water

Feb 16, 2023, 13:30 ET
The global market for Ultrafiltration estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Polymeric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.6% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ceramic segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $717.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.5% CAGR
The Ultrafiltration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$717.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 11.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Novel Membrane Technology Cleans Water at Faster Rate
- ZeeWeed Ultrafiltration Membranes - An Innovative Technology to Treat Wastewater Plant
- Purification of Bore And Industrial Waste Water by Pilot Plant
- Energy Reduction by Ultrabright X-rays Technology for Desalination
- Demand on Rise for Reverse Osmosis Membrane Technology for Clean Water
- Cellulose Membrane Evolves as an Eco-Friend Technology for Clean Wastewater
- Thermally Infused Phase Separation Emerges As a New Technology for Industrial and Drinking Water
- PVDF Ultrafiltration Membrane (UF) Technology for Water Treatment
- Treatment of Industrial Waste Water by Smart Filter Coating Technology
- Advancements in Ultrafiltration for Pharma Wastewater Treatment - An Overview
