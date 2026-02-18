Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Ultragenyx Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2026 - RARE

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. ("Ultragenyx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RARE) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Ultragenyx investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 3, 2023 and December 26, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/ultragenyx-pharmaceutical-inc-lawsuit-submission-form-2?prid=183573&wire=4

RARE investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of setrusumab's potential and the true risk inherent in the study protocols put forth; notably, that, while setrusumab does increase material bone density, this increase does not correlate to a decrease in annualized fracture rates or otherwise the Phase III Orbit and Cosmic studies were much less likely to be able to demonstrate such a link than management claimed. On December 29, 2025, Ultragenyx announced that both its Phase III Orbit and Cosmic Studies had not "achieved statistical significance against the primary endpoints of reduction in annualized clinical fracture rate compared to placebo or bisphosphonates, respectively." The Company attributed the study failure to a "low fracture rate in the placebo group" of Orbit and a trend that fell shy of statistical significance in Cosmic. Following this news, the price of Ultragenyx's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $34.19 per share on December 26, 2025, Ultragenyx's stock price fell to $19.72 per share on December 29, 2025, a decline of about 42.32% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Ultragenyx during the relevant time frame, you have until April 6, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

