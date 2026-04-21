UltraGreen Cardiac Technologies launches Partnership with LifeSignals to Expand Access to Advanced Wearable Cardiac Monitoring Biosensors Globally

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UltraGreen Cardiac Technologies, a business unit of UltraGreen.ai ("UltraGreen" or the "Company"), a global leader in digital health solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with LifeSignals, a pioneer in wearable biosensor technology, to distribute LifeSignals' advanced cardiac wearable monitoring biosensors globally.

Under the agreement, UltraGreen Cardiac Technologies will lead the distribution of LifeSignals' 1AXe and 2AYe cardiac monitoring biosensors, expanding access to the disposable, 2-channel devices designed for hospital systems, cardiology practices, and independent diagnostic testing facilities (IDTFs), enabled through the UbiqVue™ Holter software platform.

These solutions will be commercialized under UltraGreen Cardiac Technologies, the Company's dedicated platform for cardiac monitoring and digital health solutions.

Addressing a Growing Cardiology and Post-Surgical Monitoring Need



Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of morbidity, with millions of patients affected by cardiac rhythm disorders, including atrial fibrillation and other arrhythmias. The growing prevalence of these conditions—driven by an aging population and increasing chronic disease burden—has placed sustained pressure on cardiology services and diagnostic capacity worldwide.

Wearable, continuous cardiac monitoring plays a critical role in enabling earlier detection, improved workflow efficiency for providers, and better long-term management of cardiac conditions.

UltraGreen will offer customers flexible commercial models, including:

Direct hardware supply, enabling hospital systems, IDTFs, and practices to manage data interpretation internally.

Integrated service models, combining hardware, cloud-based software, and access to trained ECG technicians to support workflow optimization, reporting, and scalability.

Strategic Expansion of UltraGreen.ai's Digital Health Ecosystem

"This partnership reflects our commitment to building clinically relevant, data-driven platforms that address real capacity challenges in healthcare systems globally," said Ravi Sajwan, CEO, UltraGreen. "In addition to addressing growing cardiology demand, wearable monitoring plays an increasingly important role in patient care."

About UltraGreen and UltraGreen Cardiac Technologies

UltraGreen.ai Limited is a digital health and global leader in fluorescence-guided surgery, developing data-driven platforms to support clinical decision-making and improve patient outcomes across care pathways.

UltraGreen Cardiac Technologies is a business unit of UltraGreen.ai focused on providing Holter monitoring services to cardiac clinics in the United States, with plans to expand into additional markets. Through its partnership with LifeSignals, the business will distribute wearable cardiac biosensors, alongside software and clinical workflow support, to deliver scalable, data-enabled diagnostic solutions. The platform is designed to improve access to cardiac monitoring, enabling earlier detection and more efficient management of cardiac conditions across outpatient and hospital settings.

About LifeSignals

LifeSignals is a medical technology company specializing in advanced wearable biosensors and remote patient monitoring solutions. Its platforms, cleared by regulatory authorities in multiple markets, are designed to deliver high-fidelity physiological data to support clinical decision-making across a range of care settings.

For more information, visit:

www.ultragreencardiac.com

Or contact [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959177/UltraGreen_Cardiac_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE UltraGreen Cardiac Technologies