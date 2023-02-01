Ultrahigh temperature (UHT) processing market size to increase by USD 3,629.17 million: APAC will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UHT Processing Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.4% and register an incremental growth of USD 3,629.17 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global UHT Processing Market 2023-2027

By region, the global ultrahigh temperature (UHT) Processing market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising personal income, increasing working lifestyle, and the shift in consumer preference toward higher value-added processed products due to the increasing adoption of the western lifestyle are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The ultrahigh temperature (UHT) Processing market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Elecster Oyj: The company offers various UHT processing plants such as Aseptic pouch packaging machines, Sterilizers, Electester Integration system, and a Homogenizer machine.

GEA Group AG: The company offers three types of UHT plants, namely, UHT plant Type I, UHT plant Type P, and UHT plant Type D.

Granarolo S.p.A: The company offers UHT milk and cream through UHT processing treatment plants.

John Bean Technologies Corp: The company offers a UHT processing plant named Sterideal HX SteriCompact UHT sterilizer for baby food, dairy processing, juices and other beverages.

Keventer Agro Ltd: The company offers UHT processed milk beverages and cream products.

The company offers UHT processed milk beverages and cream products. KRONES AG

MicroThermics Inc.

Neologic Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

ProXES GmbH

Reda S.p.A.

Repute Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Scherjon Equipment Holland BV

Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery Co. Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles, the growing market for fortified dairy products, and the growing preference for cost-saving and energy-efficient equipment. However, the health hazards associated with processed products are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By type , the market is segmented into indirect UHT and direct UHT . The indirect UHT segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into . The segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America . APAC held the largest share of the market.

What are the key data covered in this ultrahigh temperature (UHT) Processing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud data warehouse market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the ultrahigh temperature (UHT) Processing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ultrahigh temperature (UHT) Processing market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ultrahigh temperature (UHT) Processing market vendors

UHT Processing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3629.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ALFA LAVAL, Elecster Oyj, GEA Group AG, Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Granarolo S.p.A., Iwai Kikai Kogyo Co. Ltd., John Bean Technologies Corp., Keventer Agro Ltd., KRONES AG, MicroThermics Inc., Neologic Engineers Pvt. Ltd., ProXES GmbH, Reda S.p.A., Repute Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Scherjon Equipment Holland BV, Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery Co. Ltd., Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery Co. Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., Tetra Laval S.A., and Wilmar International Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

