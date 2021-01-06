Ultrahuman Launches At CES

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and fitness platform Ultrahuman officially launched today, ahead of its debut at CES 2021 next week. Ultrahuman is a fitness platform that helps people meditate, workout efficiently, and optimize their sleep with the help of athletes, neuroscientists, artists, and psychologists—all in one place. Ultrahuman recently closed a $8mn series A round backed by top tier VCs like Nexus and Blume.

The core differentiator of the Ultrahuman app is the 'masterclass like' strategy of bringing the best athletes and psychologists in the world on one platform. Partners include leading athletes and celebrities like Crossfit champion Kara Saunders, Fitness celebrity Amanda Cerny, Coach Johannes Bartl, Hybrid athlete and coach Kris Gethin, MindSize CEO Christian Straka to name a few.

Available on iOS and Android devices—the app also integrates Biofeedback via its Apple watch integration to measure and improve the efficacy of meditation and workouts. Compared to Calm and Headspace's celebrity content approach—Ultrahuman uses a technology platform based approach to improve experience and long-term results.

BIOFEEDBACK TECHNOLOGY

In a first-of-its-kind seamless integration with Apple Watch, Ultrahuman has innovated the use of biofeedback data to provide users with real-time insights into heart rate and calories burned effectiveness of meditation, workouts and brain music right in the app.

DYNAMIC CONTENT FROM TOP GLOBAL EXPERTS

Ultrahuman features an ever-growing library of thousands of hours of content across Body Workouts, Meditation, Bedtime Stories and Brain Music categories designed by experts to empower users to unleash their personal best in mind and body.

Workouts : There are body Body Workout programs - including HIIT classes, Yoga, running and more designed for all fitness levels. What makes each program unique is the combination of mind, body and recovery that empowers users to maximize results and stay focused on a consistent practice.

The life-changing skill of meditation backed by cutting-edge research is the core of the experience.

The life-changing skill of meditation backed by cutting-edge research is the core of the experience. Bedtime Stories: Bedtime Stories written by award-winning authors are designed to educate, delight and relax users into sleep.

Bedtime Stories written by award-winning authors are designed to educate, delight and relax users into sleep. Brain Music : Music from a variety of neuro-musicians, classical music legends and artists, including Grammy Award winners is designed to relax, help with focus and productivity, sleep and more.

About Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman is a fitness platform that helps people meditate, workout efficiently, and optimize their sleep with the help of athletes, neuroscientists, artists, and psychologists—all in one place.

