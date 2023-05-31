Ultraleap launches second generation of iconic hand tracking camera - Leap Motion Controller 2

BRISTOL, England, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultraleap announces the launch of the Leap Motion Controller 2, the second generation of the iconic hand tracking camera that allows you to use your own hands to interact naturally with digital content in 3D.

Leading on from its successful predecessor, the Leap Motion Controller 2 is the ideal hardware for experiencing Ultraleap's world-class hand tracking. Improvements over the original include higher resolution cameras, increased field of view, and 25% lower power consumption, all in a 30% smaller package for optimum placement.

It is the most flexible camera ever developed by Ultraleap and is compatible across platforms and complimentary hardware including VR/MR/AR headsets, PCs, and holographic displays.

The Leap Motion Controller 2 allows you to immerse yourself for longer in untethered VR experiences with Pico including the Pico Neo 3 Pro and Pro Eye, Pico 4 Enterprise, and Pico G3 models for business.

You can also enhance your experiences on both PC VR using the Varjo Aero and untethered Android XR2 with Lenovo's ThinkReality VRX headset.

Get hands-on with mobile AR by attaching the Leap Motion Controller 2 to ARGO by DigiLens – smartglasses for enterprise and lite-industrial workers.

With the Leap Motion Controller 2, Ultraleap's Gemini hand tracking will be compatible with macOS, Android XR2, and Windows, opening huge opportunities for content creators to access global audiences with their games and applications.

As the enterprise XR market has grown, Ultraleap has seen the likes of NMYPIXO VR and AutoDesk's VRED use hand tracking to enhance and improve training and productivity. The Leap Motion Controller 2 provides greater flexibility and choice to content developers and software providers, enabling better experiences for end users.

Beyond XR use cases, the Leap Motion Controller 2 also enhances the way performers express their music and art, enables VTuber presenters to embody their avatars and allows natural interaction with applications and games.

Since its launch in 2013, a million units of the original Leap Motion Controller have been sold and more than 350,000 developers have created applications and interactive experiences. From helping to cure amblyopia, making dogs wise, Legoland rides, aviation VR training and enabling Ultraleap's own first generation of mid-air haptics, it has powered countless ground-breaking innovations.

The Leap Motion Controller 2 is available for pre-order now for $139 (USD) MSRP.

