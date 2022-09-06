Ultralight Aircraft Market Size to Grow by USD 2.61 billion with 47% of the Contribution from North America - Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low-cost operations and maintenance of ultralight aircraft. Furthermore, to reduce the overall weight of aircraft thousands of pounds of composite materials like honeycomb core, thermoset prepregs, and thermoplastics are being used in newer-generation aircraft. These materials are mostly used in ceiling and floor panels, galleys, lavatory modules, food and drink trolleys, and class dividers. Such advances are anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

However, challenges with high and low-pressure shafts is one of the key factors limiting the ultralight aircraft market growth. A power generation system is essential for the engine system, which will cater to the high demand for power and enhance engine control stability and various physical parameters associated with the mounting structures of extraction mechanisms and generators. Often, the HP shafts project a declining surge margin of the LP compressor when the extracting power increases, which is a challenge for the overall propulsion. Such challenges are limiting the market growth.

This report extensively covers ultralight aircraft market segmentation by end-user (civil, commercial, and military) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The ultralight aircraft market share growth in the civil segment will be significant during the forecast period. Ultralight aircraft operations can bring the remotest parts of a country into the mainstream aviation network without involving high costs in building airports and runways. Moreover, research and development (R&D) in the global ultralight aircraft market is underpinned by mandatory compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) norms and the adoption of new technology by market vendors to achieve the first-mover advantage. These factors are expected to drive the civil segment growth during the forecast period.

Regional Opportunities: 47% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the ultralight aircraft market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America. The increase in the number of military aircraft procurement programs will facilitate the ultralight aircraft market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The ultralight aircraft market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Ultralight Aircraft Market Sizing

Ultralight Aircraft Market Forecast

Ultralight Aircraft Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The ultralight aircraft market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. This statistical study of the ultralight aircraft market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The ultralight aircraft market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as cost, quality, reliability, and other services to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aeropro s.r.o.: This segment focuses on designing and manufacturing lightweight sports aircraft. The company offers ultralight aircraft namely Eurofox.

This segment focuses on designing and manufacturing lightweight sports aircraft. The company offers ultralight aircraft namely Eurofox. Albatross Flying Systems Pvt. Ltd.: This segment focuses on the manufacturing of sport aviation products such as aircraft and aircraft components. The company offers ultralight aircrafts such as Zenair CH 601, Zenair CH 701, Flight Star II SC.

This segment focuses on the manufacturing of sport aviation products such as aircraft and aircraft components. The company offers ultralight aircrafts such as Zenair CH 601, Zenair CH 701, Flight Star II SC. Autogyro GmbH: This segment focuses on offering gyroplane, flight schools, maintenance, parts, technologies, and accessories. The company offers ultralight aircrafts such as MTOsport, Calidus, and Cavalon.

This segment focuses on offering gyroplane, flight schools, maintenance, parts, technologies, and accessories. The company offers ultralight aircrafts such as MTOsport, Calidus, and Cavalon. Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd.: The company offers ultralight aircraft through its subsidiary Cirrus Aircraft.

The company offers ultralight aircraft through its subsidiary Cirrus Aircraft. Aeropilot Ltd.

CGS Hawk Aviation

Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam S.p.A.

Cub Crafters

DAHER

Evektor Spol. S.R.O

Jabiru Aircraft Pty Ltd.

LIFT Air GmbH

Phantom Aeronautics LLC

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

Piper Aircraft Inc.

Quicksilver Aircraft

Sonex Aircraft LLC

Textron Inc.

Vulcanair S.p.A.

Ultralight Aircraft Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aeropilot Ltd., Aeropro s.r.o., Albatross Flying Systems Pvt. Ltd., Autogyro GmbH, Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd., CGS Hawk Aviation, Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam S.p.A., Cub Crafters, DAHER, Evektor Spol. S.R.O, Jabiru Aircraft Pty Ltd., LIFT Air GmbH, Phantom Aeronautics LLC, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Piper Aircraft Inc., Quicksilver Aircraft, Sonex Aircraft LLC, Textron Inc., and Vulcanair S.p.A. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Civil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aeropro s.r.o.

10.4 Albatross Flying Systems Pvt. Ltd.

10.5 Autogyro GmbH

10.6 Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd.

10.7 Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam S.p.A.

10.8 Cub Crafters

10.9 Evektor Spol. S.R.O

10.10 Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

10.11 Quicksilver Aircraft

10.12 Textron Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

