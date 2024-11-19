Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market worth $17.29 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market"

405 – Tables

59 – Figures

297 – Pages

Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 10.17 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 17.29 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Propulsion, System, Technology, Flight Operation, Point of Sale End Use and Material Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Limited range and payload of ultralight aircraft Key Market Opportunities Advancements in passenger drones and UAV payload Key Market Drivers Growing use of UAVs in various military operations

The unmanned technology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on technology, the ultralight and light aircraft market has been segmented into the manned and unmanned segments. The versatility of unmanned aircraft makes them suitable for applications ranging from recreational flying to agriculture, crop monitoring and spraying, surveillance, search and rescue, inspection of infrastructure, and monitoring of the environment. As the number of industries discover new use cases, demand is expected to rise significantly.

The light aircraft aftermarket segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on aftermarket, the ultralight and light aircraft market is segmented into ultralight aircraft and light aircraft. Light aircraft, in comparison, can carry greater payloads than ultralights and can take on more passengers, cargo, or equipment. This is what makes them crucial for commercial usage and, therefore, increases their utility, making them highly appealing to businesses that have to haul goods or several people.

The civil and commercial end use segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on end use, the ultralight and light aircraft market is segmented into the civil and commercial and military segments. The civil and commercial segment accounted for a largest share, of the ultralight and light aircraft market in 2024. This increase in business aviation is significant since the companies see the value of light aircraft in corporate travel. Executives can easily and promptly access remote destinations with time-saving opportunities, away from delays common with scheduled air transportation, thus gaining a productive advantage. Companies wanting greater operational flexibility and efficiency are bound to continue requesting light aircraft. The demand for light aircrafts for corporate travel drives the Civil 7 Commercial segment.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=181448279

"North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

North America is expected to be the lead the ultralight and light aircraft industry during the forecast period. North America is a region with a lot of old companies and new startups manufacturing ultralight and light aircraft. It leads to producer competition, innovative capacity, and variety of models provided to consumers. Engineering knowledge and research institutions strengthen it in producing the most recent aviation technology. North America has many programs that train flights and colleges of aviation, which graduate qualified pilots continuously. With scholarship opportunities and incentives, more people engage in aviation or recreational flying careers, thus expanding the market for light and ultralight aircraft.

Major players operating in the ultralight and light aircraft companies are Bell Helicopters (US), Pilatus Aircraft(Switzerland), Air Tractor (US), Flight Design General Aviation (Germany), ,Textron Inc. (US) , Aeropro(Slovakia), Autogyro (Germany).These key players offer ultralight and light aircrafts across regions, and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across the North American, European, Asia Pacific, Latin American, Middle East and African regions.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=181448279

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Urban Air Mobility Market by Mobility Type (Air Taxi, Personal Air Vehicle, Cargo Air Vehicle, Air Shuttles & Metros), Solution (Platform, Charging, Vertiport), Platform Architecture (Multicopters, Lift + Cruise), Range & Region – Global Forecast to 2035

Commercial Electric Aircraft Market by Platform (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets), Range (<200 Km, 200-500 Km, >500 Km), Power (100-500 kW, >500 kW) and Region - Global Forecast to 2035

eVTOL Aircraft Market by Lift Technology (Vectored Thrust, Multirotor, Lift Plus Cruise), Propulsion Type (Fully Electric, Hybrid Electric, Hydrogen Electric), System, Mode of Operation, Application, MTOW, Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Electric Aircraft Market by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid Wing), Platform (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets, Light & Ultralight Aircraft), System, Technology, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ultralight-aircraft-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ultralight-aircraft.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets