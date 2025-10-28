ULTRALOQ Launches Bolt Z-Wave with Long Range Support and Expands Support for Alarm.com and Z-Wave Ecosystems

Now Available: Bolt Z-Wave

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ULTRALOQ, a best-selling smart lock brand under Xthings (a global leader in AIoT solutions), today announced the general availability of Bolt Z-Wave, designed to integrate seamlessly with Z-wave ecosystems - including Alarm.com, SmartThings and other leading hubs. Bolt Z-Wave brings ULTRALOQ's trusted performance to more homes and property types with Z-Wave Plus V2 certification, SmartStart for effortless setup, and Z-Wave Long Range for broader coverage and improved responsiveness.

ULTRALOQ Bolt Z-Wave: Smarter, Stronger, Works with Alarm.com and more

With Bolt Z-Wave, ULTRALOQ is broadening its ecosystem coverage and reinforcing its mission to deliver a smart lock solution for every ecosystem, empowering homeowners, landlords, and property managers with unmatched control, convenience, and ensuring compatibility with professionally managed smart home and security platforms.

ULTRALOQ Bolt Z-Wave offers full support for Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for intelligently connected properties, and other Z-Wave ecosystems. Also ideal for professional integrators, Bolt Z-Wave delivers robust and flexible access control within larger smart home and security systems, making it an excellent fit for both residential and multi-unit deployments.

Key Features of Bolt Z-Wave:

Z-Wave Long Range Support: Enhanced signal range and penetration mean greater flexibility for installations, especially in large homes or multi-unit properties. Users benefit from faster response times, improved reliability, and extended battery life, a key requirement for many prospective smart lock buyers.

Enhanced signal range and penetration mean greater flexibility for installations, especially in large homes or multi-unit properties. Users benefit from faster response times, improved reliability, and extended battery life, a key requirement for many prospective smart lock buyers. Z-Wave Plus V2 Certified: Equipped with the latest Z-Wave features, including stronger security (S2), improved energy efficiency, and better interoperability.

Equipped with the latest Z-Wave features, including stronger security (S2), improved energy efficiency, and better interoperability. SmartStart Setup: Get up and running in seconds–simply scan the QR code to pair the lock with your Z-Wave hub. No complicated steps, no guesswork.

Get up and running in seconds–simply scan the QR code to pair the lock with your Z-Wave hub. No complicated steps, no guesswork. Alarm.com Compatibility: Seamless integration with Alarm.com and other Z-Wave compatible smart home and security platforms for unified control and monitoring.

Seamless integration with Alarm.com and other Z-Wave compatible smart home and security platforms for unified control and monitoring. Keyless Entry: True keyless entry via code.

True keyless entry via code. Anti-peep Keypad: Maintain privacy by entering random digits before or after your code

Maintain privacy by entering random digits before or after your code Share Access With Guests: Give short-term rental guests, service providers, and contractors access to your house based on date and duration.

"With Bolt Z-Wave, we're bridging the gap between ULTRALOQ's intuitive user experience and the robust automation capabilities of platforms like Alarm.com," said Raj Sundar, Sr. Director of Product Management at Xthings. "This launch is part of our long-term commitment to supporting every major smart home ecosystem, giving our users the freedom to choose what works best for their lifestyle or business."

"ULTRALOQ's integration with Alarm.com expands the range of trusted, fully integrated access solutions available on our platform," said Gustaf Lonaeus, Director of Product Management at Alarm.com. "By supporting Z-Wave Long Range, ULTRALOQ gives our service providers and subscribers an easy-to-install, high-performance smart lock option that enhances security and convenience as part of a fully connected property."

Pricing & Availability

Bolt Z-Wave is now available for purchase at ultraloq.com and Amazon starting at $179.99 MSRP.

Please click here for the press kit.

To learn more or to find the smart lock that fits your smart home ecosystem, visit ultraloq.com.

Z-Wave Long Range and certain advanced Z-Wave Plus V2 features may not be supported on all platforms. On SmartThings, Bolt Z-Wave is compatible with core Z-Wave functionality but does not support Z-Wave Long Range or all extended Z-Wave Plus V2 capabilities.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for intelligently connected properties. Millions of homeowners and businesses rely on Alarm.com's technology to secure, monitor, and manage their environments from anywhere. Our comprehensive suite of solutions—including security, video surveillance, access control, active shooter detection, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness—is delivered exclusively through a trusted network of thousands of professional service providers and commercial integrators across North America and worldwide. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. Alarm.com delivers serious security for serious people. To learn more, visit www.alarm.com.

About ULTRALOQ

ULTRALOQ, a best-selling smart lock brand under Xthings, is dedicated to developing innovative and secure smart access solutions. With a focus on blending cutting-edge technology with convenience, ULTRALOQ's products are designed to provide a secure and keyless entry experience for both homes and businesses, making smart security more accessible than ever.

SOURCE ULTRALOQ; Xthings Inc.