ULTRALOQ Showcases Two Innovative Smart Locks at CES® 2025: The World's First Ultra-Wideband Lock--ULTRALOQ Bolt Mission and Bolt Fingerprint With Matter Compatibility

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ULTRALOQ, a best-selling smart lock brand under Xthings (a global leader in IoT solutions), today announced it will showcase two groundbreaking smart locks at CES 2025. The locks include the ULTRALOQ Bolt Mission UWB + NFC Smart Deadbolt, the world's first lock with ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, and ULTRALOQ Bolt Fingerprint Matter, one of the first Matter-compatible locks to support several smart home platforms.

World's first smart deadbolt with UWB+NFC technology, planning to support Matter

ULTRALOQ will showcase both locks at Pepcom's Digital Experience! on January 6, 2025, and at the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, booth #51732, from January 7-10, 2025. Bolt Mission will be available for purchase online in the U.S. in Q1 2025 at U-tec.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. Bolt Fingerprint Matter is available for public sale on January 7, 2025 at U-tec.com.

ULTRALOQ Bolt Mission UWB + NFC: The World's First Smart Lock With Spatial Awareness and Ultra-Wideband Technology

Bolt Mission UWB + NFC (MSRP: $399) redefines smart door locks with the most precise, hands-free auto-unlocking experience available. Using ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, the same technology commonly used in digital car keys, Bolt Mission senses the keyholder's phone location with centimeter-level accuracy, determining both distance and direction of approach. This spatial awareness enables automatic unlocking as users approach from the outside and also prevents unintended unlocking when users are inside their homes.

For added convenience, Bolt Mission also features NFC for quick tap-to-unlock functionality and automatic locking. It will support Matter for easy integration, voice commands with Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings, and connect directly to your home Wi-Fi via the U home App, eliminating the need for additional hubs.

Bolt Mission offers lightning-fast unlocking in under half a second. It's weather-resistant (IP65) and has a robust physical structure that is BHMA Level 1 certified to provide the highest security and durability ratings. It offers two-layer 128-bit AES data encryption with AWS integration to ensure your data and access are safeguarded against unauthorized use and features an extended battery life of up to one year.

ULTRALOQ Bolt Fingerprint Matter: The Advanced Smart Deadbolt Enabled by Matter

The new version of ULTRALOQ Bolt Fingerprint (MSRP: $199) is ULTRALOQ's first deadbolt to support Matter, which enables control and management through Matter-certified apps and platforms. Digital keys can be shared with guests and family members for scheduled access using your preferred Matter-certified app.

Bolt Fingerprint Matter also offers versatile access methods, including app control, fingerprint unlock, voice commands via Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant, secure PIN, or traditional key. It is IP65-rated and has an extended battery life of up to one year.

"ULTRALOQ continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in smart lock technology," said Matt Brown, Head of Marketing at ULTRALOQ. "We invest heavily in research and development to ensure that our products adopt the latest technological innovations and we're committed to delivering the most secure, convenient, and reliable access control experiences on the market."

ULTRALOQ also includes the Latch series for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and multifamily properties and ULTRALOQ Air, a free web platform to manage multiple locks and multiple properties. ULTRALOQ continues to innovate and will bring products to market for both residential and commercial environments.

About ULTRALOQ

ULTRALOQ, a best-selling smart lock brand under Xthings, is dedicated to developing innovative and secure smart access solutions. With a focus on blending cutting-edge technology with convenience, ULTRALOQ's products are designed to provide a secure and keyless entry experience for both homes and businesses, making smart security more accessible than ever.

