UltraNav Transseptal System will present at "Best Interesting Case" at CRT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Mountain Medical announced today that the Dib UltraNav Transseptal Catheter System, which houses a needle and ultrasound in one system for use in transseptal procedures, including delivery of catheters to the left atrium without the need for TEE and anesthesia, will be featured throughout the 2024 Cardiovascular Research Technologies Meeting (CRT) next week, including as a "Best Interesting Case," at Innovations Hub, Mar. 10 9:43-9:51am ET and 10:55-11:10am ET; Best Interesting Case, Mar 10 2:12-2:20pm ET; and Valve and Structural Innovation Pipeline, Mar. 12, 10:47-10:55am ET.

Now in human use, the Dib UltraNav Transseptal Catheter System houses a needle and ultrasound in one system for use in atrial transseptal procedures and delivery of catheters.

UltraNav improves the safety and accuracy of transseptal procedures by enabling better visualization of the catheter, needle, and needle tip. It also facilitates safer and more predictable transport of ICE and other catheters/wires from the right into the left atrium of the heart.

UltraNav replaces the current ICE procedure which uses a separate needle and ultrasound beam on two different planes, resulting in partial visual images and image disruption by the cardiac and respiratory cycles. UltraNav is a single system that aligns the catheter/needle with the ultrasound beam on the same plane, enabling more precise, continuous, and complete visualization for the cardiologist. Improved visualization reduces complications and increases catheter alignment.

Because the new technique only requires moderate sedation, not general anesthesia, using UltraNav can improve patient recovery time and eliminate overnight hospital stays, allowing patients to return home in a matter of hours. This translates to reduced costs and more efficient resource utilization for the hospital and an improved and safer experience for the patient.

Dr. Nabil Dib, founder of Dib UltraNav Medical and inventor of the UltraNav Transseptal Catheter System, will present at CRT. His mission when developing the UltraNav system was to increase the safety and accuracy of structural transseptal heart procedures, which are on the increase.

"Although the current transeptal crossing complications are in the 2-4 percent range, they can be significant. UltraNav reduces these complications, the need for anesthesia, and the complexity of the ICE procedure. It is helping physicians treat more patients and meet the increased demand for these procedures," notes Dr. Dib, who is an interventional cardiologist, founder and editor-in-chief of the Journal of Cardiovascular Translational Research, and founder of the prestigious International Society for Cardiovascular Translational Research (ISCTR).

In 2021, 375,000 transseptal left heart procedures were conducted by cardiologists for closures, valvuloplasty, repairs, septostomies, and electrophysiology. In 2025, it is estimated that approximately 900,000 transseptal heart procedures will be performed. The UltraNav system is designed to be utilized for all these transeptal procedures.

The CRT conference is a leading educational forum on new cardiovascular technology and procedures for physicians and health-care professionals. Learning about the UltraNav system is part of the exemplary education CRT presents to interventional cardiologists, general cardiologists, cardiothoracic and vascular surgeons, catheterization laboratory managers, nurses and technologists, scientists, and those with an interest in cardiovascular medicine.

